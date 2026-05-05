Fiber Fast Homes Leverages AI to Modernize Broadband Operations and Accelerate Growth

AI-driven operations and scalable fiber infrastructure position Fiber Fast Homes to deliver faster, more reliable connectivity to growing communities.

Access to your own data shouldn’t be a negotiation, yet smaller operators across the broadband industry routinely face friction when trying to move platforms.” — Randy Cosby

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fiber Fast Homes (“FFH”), a fiber network builder and operator within Boston Omaha Broadband , a division of Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC), announced today that it successfully leveraged artificial intelligence–driven tools to migrate its outside plant (OSP) network data from a legacy platform to a modern fiber management system—overcoming significant data access challenges in the process.Like many small and mid-sized broadband providers, Fiber Fast Homes relies on specialized software to design, manage, and operate its fiber networks. When the company decided to transition from an incumbent OSP platform to a more modern solution, it encountered a familiar industry challenge: limited cooperation and incomplete exports when attempting to retrieve its own network data.“Access to your own data shouldn’t be a negotiation,” said Randy Cosby, CEO of Fiber Fast Homes. “Yet smaller operators across the broadband industry routinely face friction when trying to move platforms. That friction creates de facto vendor lock in—and historically, the only way out was time, money, or both.”Rather than accept prolonged delays or costly professional service engagements, Fiber Fast Homes took a different approach. Working internally, the company used modern AI tools to analyze, reconstruct, normalize, and validate complex OSP data—including network geometry, connectivity, and equipment relationships—and successfully migrate the data into its new platform.The result was a completed migration achieved in a fraction of the time typically quoted for such projects, without sacrificing data fidelity or operational continuity.“This wasn’t about replacing engineers with AI,” Cosby added. “It was about giving skilled people leverage. AI helped us interpret imperfect data, reconcile gaps, and automate work that historically required armies of consultants.”Fiber Fast Homes believes this experience reflects a broader shift underway in the broadband industry. As AI tools mature, small and mid-sized providers are gaining new leverage—allowing them to compete, modernize, and make technology decisions based on merit rather than switching costs.“For years, scale determined who had real freedom of choice in network tools,” Cosby said. “That’s changing. AI is lowering the barriers, and that’s good for operators, developers, and ultimately customers.”Fiber Fast Homes plans to continue investing in automation and intelligence-driven workflows across network design, construction, and operations.________________________________________About Fiber Fast HomesFiber Fast Homes is an independent fiber broadband provider specializing in the design and deployment of high-performance residential fiber networks. Operating across multiple states, the company works closely with developers and communities to deliver future proof connectivity infrastructure.Fiber Fast Homes is part of Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC), a public holding company with majority owned businesses engaged in broadband telecommunications services, outdoor advertising, surety insurance, and asset management. Fiber Fast Homes is part of Boston Omaha’s broadband segment, where continued investment in network infrastructure, operational excellence, and advanced technologies supports long-term growth and enhanced customer experience.

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