Civic Social Platform Launches Legislation Distiller Powered by A.I. and Data Science

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Civic engagement platform MOXY recently debuted a feature within its legislation page that makes it easy to understand the perplexing legislation proposed within the U.S. Congress. Bills and Resolutions introduced to the Congress are notoriously convoluted, dense and difficult to decipher – so much so, that members of Congress are known for not reading bills prior to casting their votes in support or opposition.Now, any U.S. resident with access to the MOXY app can distill the lengthy bills into a simple summary, with the tap of a button. Epluribus, LLC has mined the official public resource hosting this legislation, known as “congress.gov.” Each year, the Congress introduces thousands of bills and resolutions, many of which advocate for the interest of special interest groups or industries.Some of the more pivotal bills can be thousands of pages in length, making it nearly impossible for legislators and voters to understand them. A well-functioning democratic republic requires its legislators and voters to understand the actions of its government. Without this type of technology and data science, most voters would simply be in the dark about what is being done with their trillions of dollars in aggregate tax revenue – nearly $5 trillion in 2025 to be exact.“We took our users’ feedback to heart and aimed to relieve some of their biggest pain points. Near the top of their list was knowing the laws politicians propose and their implications, so that they could determine whether or not they agree with legislators,” emphasizes César M Melgoza, Founder & CEO of MOXY, who continues “The legislation page within MOXY makes understanding bills and resolutions a snap, without the interference of third-party interpretations or the spin of politicians themselves.”MOXY is available as an app for iPhones and Androids and for web browsers. Every U.S. resident can try MOXY at no charge, and after a 7-day trial, the company asks its users to upgrade to a paid plan, which start at $1.99 per month. “We prefer gaining the loyalty of our users instead of funding our business with advertising, which has corrupted the news business. When our users try and stay on the platform, that means we’re on the right track and we prefer it that way,” claims Mr. Melgoza.Those interested in trying the MOXY AI-powered legislation feature can do so via the MOXY app or website – available via the Google Play and Apple App Stores, and via the web at https://www.moxy.live About MOXYMOXY is a modern civic engagement platform designed to empower voters with clarity, transparency, and credible information. Through personalized voter information tools, Veracityrated news, journalist channels, organizational outreach, and transparent connections to elected officials, MOXY strengthens civic participation and trust — all within a single, accessible online ecosystem.Democracy, Simplified.Tap here to visit the website https://www.moxy.live or download MOXY from the app stores to learn more.Contact:

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