PerkinElmer Partners with eXXpedition to Advance Ocean Science and a More Sustainable Future

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PerkinElmer, a global leader in analytical solutions that support human and environmental health, today announced a partnership with eXXpedition, the all-women global sailing research organization dedicated to investigating the causes and impacts of plastic pollution in the marine environment. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing ocean science and accelerating progress toward a more sustainable future.eXXpedition’s latest mission will deliver the first global study mapping ocean plastic pollution back to its sources on land. With the second leg of the voyage underway, PerkinElmer is supporting the mission by equipping eXXpedition with advanced FTIR spectroscopy technology, polymer spectral libraries, and sampling accessories to analyze microplastics collected at sea and on land. FTIR technology enables scientists to quickly and accurately identify different types of plastic in ocean samples, helping generate reliable data that deepens understanding of plastic and microplastic pollution and informs solutions to protect ocean and human health.The collaboration reinforces PerkinElmer’s commitment to advancing a more sustainable future through science, innovation, and meaningful partnerships.Founded by ocean advocate and skipper Emily Penn, eXXpedition combines offshore sailing expeditions with rigorous scientific sampling, policy engagement, and public education. Crew members collect water samples across some of the world’s most remote ocean regions to study microplastics, persistent organic pollutants, and the chemical signatures associated with plastic waste. On land, the team completes the picture by conducting investigations into litter, consumer goods packaging, and waste management infrastructure.“Plastic pollution is a global challenge that crosses borders and ecosystems, with consequences for ocean health, food systems, and human well-being,” said Michael Stubblefield, CEO of PerkinElmer. “On World Environment Day, this partnership highlights the importance of credible science and cross-sector collaboration to better understand how plastics move through the environment and to help protect both the planet and human health.”Science at the Heart of SustainabilityPerkinElmer contributes to sustainability through a broad portfolio of products and services that support environmental monitoring, materials characterization, and clean-energy research. These technologies play a critical role in helping scientists, regulators, and industry better understand environmental risks and accelerate the transition to more sustainable systems.As part of this partnership, PerkinElmer contributes its state-of-the-art Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy, a powerful analytical technique widely used to identify and characterize plastics and polymers. FTIR enables researchers to:• Identify the chemical composition of microplastics collected from seawater• Distinguish between polymer types and potential sources of pollution• Support robust, comparable datasets that can inform environmental policy and innovationFTIR analysis is a cornerstone of many microplastics research workflows, helping transform ocean samples into data that can drive meaningful action.ABOUT PERKINELMERPerkinElmer is a global leader in analytical, measurement, testing, and bespoke life sciences services, serving customers across the life sciences, applied & industrial, and food markets. Drawing on nearly 90 years of pioneering innovation and engineering expertise, we support the science of our customers with insights of the highest standards of safety, quality and compliance for vital therapeutics, the integrity of the global food chain, the performance and sustainability of critical materials, and the sustainability of our environment. Together with scientists, laboratory and quality leaders, and manufacturing operators worldwide, our 5,000 colleagues in 35 countries empower progress by providing trusted insights and services for a healthier, safer, and more sustainable world. For more information, visit: www.perkinelmer.com ABOUT EXXPEDITIONAt eXXpedition we lead ocean research missions to help people truly connect with the plastic crisis and discover their unique role in tackling it. Founded by ocean advocate Emily Penn, we take people to sea to witness the plastic problem first-hand, contribute to groundbreaking scientific research and bring back stories that inspire change. On board, our multinational, multidisciplinary all-women crews connect with the ocean and with each other in ways that change them forever. Back on land, they carry the experience into their work and communities, creating a ripple effect of change in how the world tackles plastic pollution.Since setting sail 12 years ago, eXXpedition has run 29 missions with 274 participants from 41 nations around the world. We’ve partnered with hundreds of organisations, contributed data to 35 scientific studies, and seen our alumni drive change through policy, product design, film-making, and almost 2,000 media interviews.You can find out more about eXXpedition’s approach and impact here: eXXpedition.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.