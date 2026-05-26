MarketReader Appoints Andrew Lane as CEO Following Acuity Trading Strategic Investment

Leadership transition follows Acuity Trading’s strategic investment in MarketReader and supports the company’s next phase of growth

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MarketReader, the AI-driven market intelligence company focused on explaining why financial markets move in real time, today announced the appointment of Andrew Lane as Chief Executive Officer.The appointment follows Acuity Trading’s strategic investment in MarketReader and marks the next stage in the company’s growth as it expands its real-time market-move attribution capabilities for professional market participants, brokers, platforms and institutional users.Jens Nordvig, Co-Founder of MarketReader, will move into a board role, where he will continue to help shape the company’s strategic direction, product vision and institutional relationships.The transition has been designed to bring together MarketReader’s specialist capability in market-move explanation with Acuity Trading’s experience in global distribution, AI-driven market intelligence, product delivery and commercial scale.MarketReader was founded to solve one of the most persistent challenges facing professional market users: understanding why an asset has moved. Its technology identifies abnormal price movements and connects price action with macro, news, correlation and behavioural data to provide fast, structured explanations for market moves.Acuity Trading’s investment brings additional commercial, product and data science capability to MarketReader as the company looks to deepen its institutional reach and broaden the way its intelligence is delivered across financial workflows.Andrew Lane, CEO of MarketReader and CEO of Acuity Trading;“MarketReader has been built around one of the most important questions in financial markets: why did this move? Jens and Web have created a deeply intelligent platform that gives professional users a clearer view of market activity in real time.“It is a privilege to take on the CEO role at this stage of MarketReader’s development. Our focus now is on helping the company scale with discipline, strengthening its product delivery, and bringing its market-move attribution capabilities to a wider professional audience.“This is not about changing what makes MarketReader special. It is about giving the business the structure, commercial support and technical depth to realise its full potential.”Jens Nordvig, Co-Founder of MarketReader;“MarketReader has always been driven by the need to explain market movements quickly, clearly and without unnecessary noise. That mission remains unchanged.“Andrew and the Acuity team bring the commercial experience, product thinking and data science capability to help MarketReader move into its next chapter. My role now is to support that growth from the board, helping guide the strategy, share experience, and continue shaping the thinking behind the company.”MarketReader’s audience includes institutional market professionals, investment teams, research functions, advisory firms and enterprise platforms that need fast, defensible explanations for price action. Its core use cases include helping buy-side teams answer “why did this move?”, supporting advisers with client-ready explanations, and enabling platforms to embed real-time market context directly into their own environments.The combination of Acuity Trading and MarketReader creates a more complete intelligence layer for professional market users. MarketReader provides real-time attribution for what is moving and why, while Acuity adds forward-looking market, event and trade intelligence to help users understand what may matter next.The companies will continue to maintain distinct market positioning, with MarketReader focused on institutional-grade market-move attribution and Acuity Trading focused on delivering AI-driven trade, market and event intelligence to brokers, trading platforms and financial institutions.Together, the businesses are developing a stronger workflow for professional users: detecting unusual market activity, explaining the drivers behind it, validating the context, monitoring what changes, and helping users act with greater clarity.MarketReader will continue to develop its technology for institutional users, advisory firms, compliance-sensitive environments and API-first platforms, with a focus on explainability, structured intelligence and professional-grade market context.ENDSNotes to editorsDisclaimer / risk warningMarketReader and Acuity Trading provide market intelligence, research tools and decision-support technology for informational and professional use only. Nothing in this announcement constitutes investment advice, financial advice, a personal recommendation, a financial promotion, or an offer or solicitation to buy, sell or hold any financial instrument.Financial markets involve risk. The value of investments can go down as well as up, and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CFDs, spread betting, foreign exchange, margin trading, cryptoassets and other leveraged products are complex and high risk. Leverage can magnify losses as well as gains, and users should ensure they understand the risks involved before using these products.AI-supported outputs should not be relied upon in isolation and do not guarantee any outcome. They are intended to support human analysis, professional judgement and appropriate supervision, not to replace independent research, regulated advice or compliance review.About MarketReaderMarketReader is an AI-powered financial intelligence platform focused on explaining why markets move in real time. By combining structured data, expert sources and controlled AI workflows, MarketReader delivers event-driven market move attribution for professional investors, financial institutions and enterprise platforms.MarketReader is positioned as a market explanation and attribution layer. It is not an investment signal provider, not a personal recommendation tool and not an autonomous trading decision system.About AcuityAcuity Trading, an Acuity Analytics company, brings together the strengths of PIA First and Signal Centre to deliver a broad suite of market intelligence, analytics and trader engagement tools for brokers, platforms and institutional partners worldwide. Since pioneering visual market insight and sentiment tools in 2013, Acuity Trading has continued to expand its capabilities through advanced analytics, alternative data, AI-driven insight and trading technology.By combining research expertise with scalable technology, Acuity supports brokers and trading platforms in delivering structured market context within their existing environments.Acuity’s team of academics, scientists, market analysts and technology specialists is dedicated to developing high-impact data products designed to support traders. Solutions are available through flexible delivery options including APIs, MT4/MT5, plug-and-play widgets and third-party automation services.For further information or to request a demo, please visit www.acuitytrading.com or contact:

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