Frontier to Showcase AURIA Connected Audio Solution at HIGH END Vienna 2026

Frontier to attend the HIGH END show AURIA solution components

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frontier Smart Technologies, a leading provider of turnkey audio technology solutions will exhibit at HIGH END Vienna 2026 for the first time. During the event, Frontier will showcase a range of audio products powered by its flagship Connected Audio module, AURIA.The HIGH END show brings together leading audio brands, innovators and consumers from around the globe. Frontier’s participation highlights its ongoing commitment to enabling audio brands and manufacturers to rapidly integrate advanced Connected Audio features with minimal cost and development effort, including:• Wi-Fi 6 dual band• BluetoothLE Audio• High-resolution audio (192kHz / 24-bit)• Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, and AirPlay• Internet radio, with optional DAB/FM• Large, high-resolution displays• Setup and control via OKTV or third-party apps• Automatic over-the-air updatesAURIA is a flexible, turnkey platform that supports the development of a wide range of audio products, including speakers, soundbars, adapters, SmartRadios, and all-in-one systems.Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the Frontier team, explore the capabilities of AURIA, and discuss how the platform can support their product roadmap development.To book a meeting, please visit https://www.frontiersmart.com/vienna-high-end-2026/ Event DetailsEvent: HIGH END Vienna 2026Location: Vienna, AustriaDates: 4th–7th June 2026Hall: X5Stand: T13

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