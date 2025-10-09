Frontier AURIA to drive the next generation of SmartRadio devices

Frontier AURIA has new features and is ready for the next generation of SmartRadios

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frontier has launched the latest software version for their AURIA turnkey module, Connected Audio (CA) 1.2, which adds software features to allow brands to create the next generation of SmartRadio devices with game changing features.CA 1.2 includes…• Support for 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞, 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐬. Show now playing album art and metadata to the user on large, stand out displays• Offer the latest 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 version with support for Spotify Lossless• Apple’s latest version of 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲 with 𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 feature• Support for 𝐃𝐀𝐁+ and 𝐅𝐌 with Frontier’s flagship Kino4 chip added to AURIA.• 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨 and 𝐩𝐨𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐬 service with over 80k radio stations and over 100k podcast series• 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 with 𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢-𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐬 and 𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 functionality• 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐭 menu to allow users to easily access any source from one menu• 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐩 and control with OKTIV via Bluetooth LE, allowing setup with a few steps• 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐋𝐄 𝐀𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐨 and classic dual mode• 𝐀𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 broadcaster and receiver to allow audio sharing with multiple devicesA range of SmartRadio products are in development and will be launched to market in 2026.Reliable products can be easily and rapidly created with the AURIA turnkey solution, which is certified and available in a reference speaker product. For advanced products, a range of architecture and custom developments can be supported with Frontier’s ConnectedAudioKit package of tools and documentation.Frontier will be showing a demo of AURIA with CA 1.2 during the HongKong Electronics fair between the 13th and 16th October. Please contact sales@frontiersmart.com to learn more and to book a meeting.

