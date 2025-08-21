Frontier upgrades turnkey Wi-Fi Audio and DAB+ radio platforms ahead of IFA 2025

Frontier continues to support the audio industry with turnkey platforms. New solutions will be launched at the Berlin IFA show between September 5th and the 9th

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frontier continues to support the audio industry with simple, turnkey connected audio solutions, allowing brands to build high quality audio products with minimal risk and cost. Upgrades include...𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐔𝐑𝐈𝐀 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞Connected Audio SDK v1.2 (CA1.2) release will expand Frontier’s latest connected audio module, AURIA, adding new features and allowing brands to create a wider range of products…• 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫-𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐋𝐄 based network setup• 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 4.3 𝐭𝐨 5 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐓𝐅𝐓 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 for high-res album art graphics, with quick and responsive user interface• 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 support to allow thousands of global radio stations and podcasts to be streamed• Support for 𝐃𝐀𝐁+ 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐌 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨, 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨 products• 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤, 𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 functionality• 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐮 that allows users to select favourite audio source with one touch• 𝐎𝐊𝐓𝐈𝐕 𝐚𝐩𝐩 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 for easier setup and faster navigation• 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 toolkitNew features are built on existing Wi-Fi 6 dual band, Bluetooth LE Audio, Bluetooth Classic, Spotify Connect, AirPlay and AuracastTM.AURIA is a pre-certified, production-ready module that enables manufacturers and brands to reliably integrate advanced audio features into speakers, soundbars, micro systems, and adapters with minimal engineering overhead and expense.𝐃𝐀𝐁 𝐀𝐒𝐀 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐨 4 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐩, 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞DAB Automatic Safety Alert (ASA) builds on top of the DAB+ standard and enables safety alerts to be automatically broadcast to listeners. Frontier will show a demo running on their flagship Kino 4 chip / Siena module that includes support for multiple colour TFT user interfaces with DAB slideshow images that may be broadcast as part of the ASA service.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞All Frontier’s latest software SDK releases are fully compliant with EU RED and UK PSTI cyber security and upcoming EU Data Act 2023/2854. Secure Internet Software Updates allow for firmware to be automatically updated in the field.𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐭Frontier are focused on creating turnkey solutions that enable a range of audio products via a fully certified module, software, apps and security update service.Frontier will be demoing their product range and new features during IFA in Hall 11.2, stand 281. Please email ifa@frontiersmart.com to arrange an appointment and learn more.

