Theta Lake Announces Integration with the Claude Compliance API

ISO 42001 certified oversight layer for Claude deployments adds new compliance, legal, and risk coverage for highly regulated organizations

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theta Lake, named the furthest in vision in the GartnerMagic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving and to the 2026 Fortune Cyber60 for its ISO certified AI compliance and security solutions provider of communication compliance and security solutions, today announced the launch of a new direct integration with the Claude Compliance API As enterprises deploy Claude across their workforce to unlock productivity and ROI at scale, AI interactions between AI and humans and AI agents are causing entirely new user behaviors and generating a new class of communications. Security, compliance, and legal teams need complete visibility into how Claude is being used. This integration empowers organizations to use Theta Lake’s Investigation, Analytics, and Regulatory Compliance capabilities, each of which received the top scores in the Gartner® Critical Capabilities Theta Lake integrates directly with the Claude Compliance API providing:- Normalized investigations and reviews across Claude interactions with a standardized format, timeline views, instant searchability, and SIEM and SOC tool integration.- Coverage for all legal and compliance use cases including legal hold, dynamic retention, and eDiscovery for Claude conversations, files, projects, and AI-generated content.- Dynamic routing and patented workflow tooling to get the right alerts to the right reviewers and review processes across security, legal, and compliance for more efficient and effective handling with full chain of custody controls and auditability.- Identification of emerging behavioral patterns in Claude interactions over time using ISO 42001 and STAR AI Level II certified detection classifiers.- Theta Lake’s open developer platform allows organizations to extend automation and workflows to Claude interactions via our full suite of endpoints."For enterprises using Claude to fundamentally transform how they operate, the Claude Compliance API gives heavily regulated organizations the ability to act thoughtfully as they define the controls and visibility needed to fully take advantage of AI and unlock the value of their data," said Dan Nadir, Chief Product Officer at Theta Lake.Anthropic is an AI safety company building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems, including Claude, an AI assistant focused on safety and helpfulness. The Claude Compliance API adds a new dimension to this safety by letting customers strengthen their security and governance strategy using Theta Lake for AI interaction governance, an increasingly critical need to deploy AI safely in the workplace. With this Claude API and Theta Lake integration organizations can efficiently and effectively govern, investigate, and review the surging volume of AI interaction content and communications.Theta Lake transforms how enterprises govern Claude activity, so teams can get the most out of their AI investment while staying compliant, secure, and audit-ready.Disclaimers:Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, Michael Hoeck, Jeffrey Hewitt, Rizvan Hussain, Nov 10, 2025GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About Theta LakeTheta Lake’s multi-award-winning product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern AI collaboration platforms, enabling limitless integrations to unify the capture of any UCC and AI platform across all channels. Major integrations include Claude by Anthropic, Zoom, RingCentral, Microsoft, Cisco, Slack, Asana, Movius, Mural, and more. Theta Lake can capture, act as a unified archive connector across modalities for pre-existing archives of record, and/or act as a completely unified archive for all eComms, aComms (voice), vComms (video and images), aiComms (AI tools), and more. In addition to comprehensive capture and archiving, Theta Lake enables unified search and full replay across all modalities and content types including full conversation views across meshed UCC tools and media types. With unified visibility, customers can more successfully implement proactive compliance using patented ML and AI to detect regulatory, privacy, and security risks in communications. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or X @thetalake.

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