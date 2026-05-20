Theta Lake Delivers Sweeping AI Advancements in AI Trust, AI Interaction Governance Technology, and AI Programs

Adds STAR for AI Level II Security Certification, New AI Patents, New AI Interaction Risk Detections, and Launches AI Governance Series

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theta Lake, Inc., a multi-award winner for its compliance AI and a top scorer in the Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Internal Analytics and Insights today announced multiple updates to its AI-native platform. Building on the provability, trust, and safety, previously delivered with its ISO/IEC 42001 certification for secure use and management of AI, Theta Lake has now also achieved the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) STAR for AI Level II certification.Using the CSA’s globally recognized Security, Trust, Assurance & Risk (STAR) for AI services and CSA’s AI Control Matrix (AICM) combined with Theta Lake’s ISO/IEC 42001, the new certification delivers macro governance, granular security, and continuous validation to address bias mitigation, model risk management, algorithmic explainability, and training data privacy for AI. Theta Lake is delivering the most secure, trustworthy, and auditable AI capabilities in the industry.Beyond proving its secure approach to delivering AI with this new certification, Theta Lake is also proving the depth of its AI-native technology with a new patent on its topographic techniques for high dimensional data analysis, selection, and labeling for more efficient classifier engineering with higher performance, integrity, and consistency. Theta Lake is unique in its industry segment and in the broader market for its actual IP on deep AI technology implementations as well as its breadth of security and governance IP with over 18 patents and growing Building on its foundational IP and AI certifications, Theta Lake released multiple new risk detections for AI-based communication and interaction content to address the growing security and compliance governance needs for this new class of communications in the workplace. New classifiers for monitoring and forensic investigation of AI communications and interactions include:- AI Manipulation & Unethical Summary Steering: Detects when users attempt to influence or manipulate AI summaries by instructing the AI to omit or alter specific topics discussed during a conversation and compromising compliance, legal, or security analysis of communication content.- Attachments Shared with AI: Detection, inspection, and identification of documents, attachments, and communication records that include documents being shared with AI Assistants in AI interactions.- Indirect Prompt Injections: A unique classifier designed to detect indirect prompt injections hidden in the emails, documents, chats, and transcripts that are shared with AI tools and designed to manipulate those AI tools and agents into breaking guardrails and accessing sensitive data.Supporting its certified trustworthy and patented AI technology and related functionalities to solve the increasing security and compliance challenges in AI interactions and communications, Theta Lake is launching its Financial Services AI Governance Series . To help IT, risk, compliance, and legal teams better understand and govern the rapidly evolving use of AI in the workplace, Theta Lake is hosting an ongoing virtual series featuring expert perspectives, practical use cases, and relevant data. The Series will begin in June, and feature speakers from SIFMA, Zoom, RingCentral, Cisco, Metrigy, Theta Lake, and more.Quotes:“Successful companies take a proactive AI security and compliance approach, with almost 85% now having a policy in place, or one in development,” said Irwin Lazar, President and Principal Analyst at Metrigy. “Theta Lake's new AI interaction governance capabilities are a timely and logical application of their solution, meeting the growing market need for AI-native security and compliance for digital communications. I look forward to sharing my insights and discussing the needs and use cases for AI Communication Governance with UC leaders during the upcoming Theta Lake AI Governance Series.”“AI technology usage in the regulated workspace is increasing exponentially and creating myriad new governance scenarios,” said Melissa MacGregor, Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at SIFMA. “Firms need more than to just increase their technology and feature adoption, they need practical perspectives on potential risks and guidance on areas of AI governance to prioritize. I look forward to diving into that topic and those perspectives during my session at the Theta Lake AI Governance Series.”“We know and can clearly prove the depth, security, and transparency of our AI-native technology and product solutions for AI Governance,” said Marc Gilman, General Counsel and VP of Compliance at Theta Lake. “Beyond the technology, we want to help our customers learn to adapt to the new AI-powered workplace, and one of the best ways we can help is to bring leading experts, present real-world scenarios, and best practices to the broader community of risk, compliance, and legal professionals. Our latest certifications, patents, product capabilities, and our upcoming governance series demonstrate our commitment to providing leading security and compliance solutions with practical guidance to the market.”Disclaimers:Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, Michael Hoeck, Jeffrey Hewitt, Rizvan Hussain, Nov 10, 2025GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About Theta LakeTheta Lake’s multi-award-winning product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern AI and collaboration platforms, enabling limitless integrations to unify the capture of any UCC platform across all channels. Major integrations include Zoom, RingCentral, Microsoft, Cisco, Slack, Asana, Movius, Mural, and more. Theta Lake can capture, act as a unified archive connector across modalities for pre-existing archives of record, and/or act as a completely unified archive for all eComms, aComms (voice), vComms (video and images), aiComms (AI tools), and more. In addition to comprehensive capture and archiving, Theta Lake enables unified search and full replay across all modalities and content types including full conversation views across meshed UCC tools and media types. With unified visibility, customers can more successfully implement proactive compliance using patented ML and AI to detect regulatory, privacy, and security risks in communications. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or X @thetalake.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.