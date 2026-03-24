Theta Lake Delivers New China Data Centers and Expands Global Footprint For AI Native Communications Governance After Record Year of Customer Growth and Adoption of the Theta Lake Risk and Compliance Suite

New patents and modules for AI powered compliance and AI interaction governance combine with added support for localized, data sovereignty-based compliance archiving in over 200 geographies including dedicated deployment options within China

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Theta Lake, Inc. recognized as a Fortune Cyber 60 security leader and scored the highest across 5 of 6 Use Cases in the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, announced record growth in new customers, new features, new patented IP, and unrivaled support for data-sovereignty-based cloud archiving including full support for dedicated cloud-based deployments in China.In the past year alone, Theta Lake added over 140 new customers to the Theta Lake Risk and Compliance Suite, setting a new record over 2024’s greater than 100 new customers added. Theta Lake now has customers in over 12 countries across 11 different industry verticals. That includes rapid growth in adoption of modules across the Theta Lake suite including over 30% now using Theta Lake’s patented and ISO 42001 certified AI detection and review features for surveillance, review, investigations, eDiscovery, Insider Risk, and more. Additionally, the open approach to data, observability, and integration embodied in the Theta Lake Developer Platform has resulted in over 250 3rd party developers using the now over 150 Theta Lake API endpoints for over 120 million weekly API interactions.This rapid growth in new customers and true utilization of Theta Lake capabilities is backed by rapid innovation of value-based functionality including over 320 industry-first capabilities, averaging well over one enhancement per business day in 2025. Enhancements ranged from unique recordkeeping reconciliation health features to new modules like the AI communication and interaction governance suite and abilities to detect and investigate “Jailbreak Behavior” and other unethical or risky interactions between humans and AI tools and the resulting new behavior patterns in AI communication content. Theta Lake continues to address the most pressing governance problems customers have in digital communications globally. Other notable additions include geographic coverage for requirements like SEBI in India, POPIA in South Africa, China, and more. Those enhancements and the product suite are backed by deep technology and multiple new patents for deep AI infrastructure, visual content in digital communications including onscreen, in whiteboards, and more with now 17 Patents including US 12,464,032 B2 and 18/306,826.The continued growth in customers and deepening partnerships with the market leaders in digital, AI-powered communications and collaboration is reflected in customer and partner sentiment. That includes a Gartner Peer Insights® Rating 5 out of 5 Stars and the market’s only 100% would recommend rating based on 23 reviews as of March 24, 2026.“Cisco has long been a leader in providing comprehensive security, compliance, and privacy solutions. Our partnership with Theta Lake is pivotal to continue empowering our customers, particularly those in highly regulated industries, to not only meet but exceed their compliance requirements across all forms of digital communication,” said Amit Barave, VP, Product Management, Webex by Cisco. "By providing a single, integrated platform for capture, eDiscovery, and risk detection, we are enabling our customers to unlock the full potential of Webex while collaborating with confidence and security.”“Our success in solving our customers’ compliance needs is driving what we know is industry segment best growth on multiple fronts,” said Devin Redmond, CEO and Co-founder, Theta Lake. "We are proud and confident that we are delivering compliance innovation that matters in the market, and the growth in customers as well as the utilization of our technology by customers and our UCC partners proves the value of our efforts. We are excited for an even bigger year of innovation, new usage of our AI communication governance module and growth in the overall adoption of the Theta Lake Risk and Compliance suite for digital communications governance.”For all of the news and details on the many advancements of Theta Lake, visit our website or reach out to our team for a demo.DisclaimerGartner, Critical Capabilities for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, By Rizvan Hussain, Michael Hoeck, Jeffrey Hewitt, Apurva Singh, 10 November 2025.Gartner and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About Theta LakeTheta Lake’s multi-award-winning product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms, enabling limitless integrations to unify the capture of any UCC platform across all channels. Major integrations include Zoom, RingCentral, Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Slack, Asana, Movius, Mural, and more. Theta Lake can capture, act as a unified archive connector across modalities for pre-existing archives of record, and/or act as a completely unified archive for all eComms, aComms (voice), vComms (video and images), aiComms (AI tools), and more. In addition to comprehensive capture and archiving, Theta Lake enables unified search and full replay across all modalities and content types including full conversation views across meshed UCC tools and media types. With unified visibility, customers can more successfully implement proactive compliance using patented ML and AI to detect regulatory, privacy, and security risks in communications. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or X @thetalake.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.