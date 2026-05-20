ATS Thermal Engineering Subscription Program Provides Ongoing Engineering Support for OEM Needs

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) now offers the ATS Engineering Subscription Program, providing on-demand access to senior-level thermal engineers to solve heat management challenges in both current and in-development electronic systems.

Subscription Programs Enables Continuing Support from Thermal Engineers

ATS engineers collaborate closely with a client’s engineering team to solve thermal challenges—and often prevent them altogether. As needed, our team can be onsite.” — Dr. Kaveh Azar, ATS President and CEO

NORWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) now offers the ATS Engineering Subscription Program, providing on-demand access to senior-level thermal engineers to solve heat management challenges in both current and in-development electronic systems.Access to an on-call or embedded ATS thermal engineer enables rapid, expert solutions when specialized knowledge or resources are limited—or only intermittently required. The subscription model removes the need to hire, train, and equip in-house thermal engineers, replacing those costs with a reliable, cost-effective engineering partnership.The Engineering Subscription Program is available in tiered levels, ranging from five monthly consultations to an embedded ATS thermal engineer on-site 1-2 days, every two weeks. Higher tiers include full access to the state-of-the-art thermal laboratories at ATS headquarters near Boston, Massachusetts. All subscribers receive these expert-level services:• System-level thermal architecture review• Simulation and CFD modeling guidance• Design-for-thermal recommendations• Heat sink, cold plate, liquid-loop, and two-phase cooling solutions• Validation planning and test protocols• Decision-ready documentation and summariesDr. Kaveh Azar, president and CEO of Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. and a globally recognized thermal engineer, highlights the program’s benefits:“The Subscription Program’s tiered service levels are based on our extensive experience and direct client feedback. Many customers do not require full-time thermal engineers or are not positioned to hire them internally. Instead, ATS engineers collaborate closely with a client’s engineering team to solve thermal challenges—and often prevent them altogether. As needed, our team can be onsite, contributing to internal meetings, reports, and presentations. By resolving heat-related issues efficiently, our customers can stay focused on bringing innovative products to market right the first time with lower cost.”ATS is an independent provider of thermal management solutions with more than 35 years of experience. Its engineering team supports applications across data centers, power electronics, aerospace, EV systems, medical devices, and other demanding industries. Detailed engineering case studies are available on the ATS website.The ATS Engineering Subscription Program is offered in three tiers—Basic, Standard, and Premium—each available for a flat monthly fee under a semi-annual contract. The program includes regular satisfaction check-ins and the option to cancel after six months.For more information on the Engineering Subscription Progam call +1 781-769-2800, visit https://www.qats.com/Thermal_Engineering_Subscription or email ats-hq@qats.com# # #Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) is a global leader in advanced electronics cooling, delivering high-performance thermal solutions from component to data center scale. With over 37 years of engineering leadership, ATS designs and manufactures air, liquid, and refrigeration systems—including GPU cold plates and Cooling Distribution Units (CDUs)—for next-generation AI and high-density computing.Engineered for performance and built for scale, ATS solutions enable the world’s most demanding computing platforms.Learn more at www.qats.com , or email ats-hq@qats.com

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