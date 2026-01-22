AI Cooling Company Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. Unveils New Logo

Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. has updated its logo to better represent its offerings in electronics thermal management.

NORWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), a global provider of electronics cooling solutions , has unveiled a new company logo to better represent its expanding portfolio of thermal management technologies, and to improve brand recognition across digital platforms, printed materials, and physical products.The updated logo features simplified, block-style “ATS” lettering in cooling blue set against a white background. It retains the distinctive “Q-dot” symbol representing the rate of heat transfer, or thermal flux, central to effective thermal management. These elements are enclosed in a rectangular form evoking high-heat electronic components such as GPUs, CPUs, and systems-on-modules, as well as thermally-challenged enclosures, e.g., racks, cabinets, and edge devices.The new ATS logo launches as the company releases an extended family of data center and AI cooling solutions for chips, PCBs, racks, and system-wide. These offerings include coolant distribution units (CDUs), industrial cooling distribution modules (iCDMs), high-performance liquid cold plates, and both active and passive heat sinks engineered for demanding applications.According to ATS President and CEO Dr. Kaveh Azar, the new logo reflects both the company’s heritage and its role in the rapidly growing AI market. “ATS has been a technology leader in electronics cooling for 36 years,” said Azar. “Our products were among the first selected by NVIDIA and AMD for thermal management of AI chips. As the AI industry continues to grow at an accelerated pace, we want engineers and system designers to recognize ATS as an experienced and reliable resource for advanced cooling solutions. Whether for AI or other electronics applications, our logo represents dependable thermal performance.”The new ATS logo will be rolled out across the company’s extensive product portfolio, which is available directly from ATS as well as through major global distributors. For more information about Advanced Thermal Solutions, visit www.qats.com , call 781-769-2800, or email ats-hq@qats.com.# # #About Advanced Thermal SolutionsAdvanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts, was founded in 1989 as a design services company. Over more than 35 years, ATS has evolved into a leading designer and manufacturer of thermal management solutions for the electronics industry. The company develops products that support air, liquid, and refrigeration-based cooling across a wide range of applications.ATS’ patented and standard product offerings include heat sinks, liquid cold plates, heat pipes, vapor chambers, refrigeration systems, liquid cooling solutions spanning from the chip to the data center, and a unique class of research-grade thermal testing instruments. These products are supported by three state-of-the-art laboratories, manufacturing facilities, and a highly trained engineering staff that provides comprehensive design and product development services.ATS maintains engineering and software development offices in the United States and India, a manufacturing center in Norwood, Massachusetts, strategic partnerships with global manufacturers, and a global distribution presence spanning China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and India, with the primary distribution center located in China. ATS products are sold through a strong network of tier-one international distributors and supported by a global team of sales and customer support professionals. Learn more at www.qats.com , or contact ATS at ats-hq@qats.com

