NextLabs Expands Certified Professional Program to Build and Support the Growing NextLabs Community

Program on Track to Reach 1,000 Trained Professionals Within 12 Months

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextLabs today announced the expansion of the NextLabs Certified Professional program, a global certification initiative designed to validate expertise in deploying, managing, and optimizing NextLabs data-centric security solutions.First launched in 2025, the certification program has already achieved significant traction, and is on pace to surpass 1,000 certified professionals within the next 12 months, reflecting strong demand from customers, partners, and system integrators. NextLabs projects that the program will eventually include over 10,000 certified professionals.“The NextLabs Certified Professional program is a key investment in our rapidly growing ecosystem,” said Keng Lim, Founder and CEO at NextLabs. “By building a global community of trained and certified experts, we are able to scale to meet demand, helping customers accelerate deployments, reduce risk, and realize greater value from their security investments.”The program supports NextLabs’ expanding partner ecosystem, which includes more than 100 solution and channel partners, by ensuring consistent, high-quality implementations and best practices across regions and industries. Certified professionals gain hands-on expertise in policy design, zero trust enforcement, and data protection strategies aligned with real-world enterprise requirements.As organizations continue to adopt data-centric security and zero trust architectures, the NextLabs Certified Professional program plays a critical role in scaling expertise and enabling long-term customer success worldwide.

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