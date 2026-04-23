NextLabs Introduces Data-Centric Security for PTC Windchill to Protect Product Data Throughout the PLM Lifecycle

Zero Trust, data-centric security for Windchill that protects product IP, enforces policies, and enables secure collaboration across global teams and suppliers.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextLabs , a leading provider of Zero Trust Data Security and Digital Rights Management (DRM) solutions, today announced Data-Centric Security for PTC Windchill, a comprehensive solution designed to protect sensitive product, engineering, and manufacturing data managed within PTC Windchillenvironments.As manufacturers increasingly rely on distributed and offshore teams, cloud platforms, and extended supply chains, protecting product IP within Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) systems has become a critical business requirement. Data-Centric Security for PTC Windchill enables organizations to secure product data directly within PLM workflows and when shared across global workforces and supplier networks, ensuring that access and usage are governed by policy and remain under enterprise control throughout the data lifecycle.“PLM systems sit at the center of a manufacturer’s digital thread, making them a prime target for IP loss and misuse,” said Keng Lim, Founder and CEO at NextLabs. “Data-Centric Security for PTC Windchill applies Zero Trust principles at the data level, allowing manufacturers to collaborate confidently while maintaining continuous control over their most valuable product information.”A Unified, Data-Centric Approach to PLM SecurityData-Centric Security for PTC Windchill delivers a unified security layer for Windchill-managed product data by embedding fine-grained authorization, native policy enforcement, and persistent protection directly into PLM processes and within the Creo CAD software. Rather than relying on perimeter-based defenses or static role-based controls, the solution enforces security policies dynamically, based on user attributes, data sensitivity, and contextual conditions.Key capabilities include:- Robust fine-grained, policy-based access control aligned with Zero Trust and attribute-based access control (ABAC) authorization models- Securing data inside & outside Windchill and when used in Creo, ensuring administrators, business users, designers, and contractors can perform their duties without data leakage risk- Native enforcement within Windchill workflows, ensuring consistent governance across engineering change, release, and collaboration processes- Persistent protection for files distributed from Windchill, maintaining control over access and usage even after data is shared externally- Secure collaboration across the supply chain, enabling controlled sharing with partners and suppliers- Improved compliance and auditability for regulatory, contractual, and export control requirementsSolution ComponentsData-Centric Security for PTC Windchill is delivered through an integrated set of NextLabs technologies that work together to provide continuous protection across the PLM lifecycle:Data Access Enforcer (DAE) for PTC WindchillProvides fine-grained, attribute-based access control for Windchill-managed data. Data masking and data segregation policies are applied dynamically based on attributes such as user identity, role, project context, data classification, and environmental conditions, enabling Zero Trust protection of data in use and preserving data confidentiality.Application Enforcer for PTC WindchillDelivers native policy enforcement within Windchill workflows and user interactions that leverages NextLabs externalized authorization management capabilities. The Windchill Enforcer ensures that ABAC security policies are applied consistently across PLM operations, including viewing, downloading, and sharing product data.SkyDRM for PTC Windchill and CreoEmpowers digital thread by seamlessly integrating digital rights management (DRM) with Creo and Windchill, ensuring engineering and CAD data remains protected across the entire product lifecycle. Files created in Creo and distributed from Windchill can be protected automatically with DRM based on IP Classification, Sensitivity Level, Project, Export Jurisdiction, and more. Protected files remain under enterprise control after they leave the PLM system, enabling secure collaboration with external partners while preventing unauthorized access, copying, printing, or redistribution.Together, these components form a single, cohesive solution that protects product data from initial creation through collaboration, release, and downstream use.Enabling Secure Digital Transformation in ManufacturingManufacturers are accelerating digital transformation initiatives that depend on real-time collaboration and data sharing across organizational boundaries. Data-Centric Security for PTC Windchill enables this transformation by embedding security directly into PLM processes and digital twins, allowing organizations to modernize engineering and supply chain collaboration without the risk of data loss or leakage.About NextLabsNextLabs provides zero trust data-centric security software to protect applications and data at rest, in transit, and in use. Our patented dynamic authorization technology and industry leading attribute-based zero trust policy platform with hundreds of OOTB integrations help enterprises control access to application & data, protect sensitive data, and prevent regulatory violations. Visit us at www.nextlabs.com

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