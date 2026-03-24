NextLabs Announces 2026 CloudAz Release with Major Platform Modernization, Meta Attribute Store & Security Enhancements

NextLabs Announces Latest CloudAz Release with Major Platform Modernization, Meta Attribute Store, and Security Enhancements

Delivering Modernized Architecture, Enhanced Security, and Improved Operational Efficiency

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextLabs, a leader in Zero Trust data security and dynamic authorization, today announced the latest release of CloudAz, its centralized authorization and policy management platform. This release delivers major advancements in platform modernization, security, performance, and authorization architecture to help enterprises enforce fine-grained access control across hybrid and cloud environments at scale.This release furthers CloudAz’s capabilities as a Unified Policy Engine with the CloudAz Meta Attribute Store, an enterprise-grade Policy Information Point (PIP) designed to simplify and accelerate adoption of dynamic authorization and Zero Trust Architecture. With CloudAz’s out of the box support for multiple authorization frameworks, protocols, or APIs and 100s of applications, organizations can unify all applications under a single unified policy platform without costly migration and complex code rewrite. This enables a smooth transition to cloud computing, AI, and new application architecture.Key Features of CloudAz 2026 include:• CloudAz Meta Attribute Store (Enterprise PIP) – A high-performance, authoritative attribute repository that centralizes, normalizes, and enriches subject and resource attributes from multiple systems of record, enabling consistent, low-latency policy decisions across hybrid and cloud-native environments.• Advanced Audit, Reporting, and Monitoring Capabilities – Featuring built-in monitors, scheduled report generation, enhanced alerts, and improved filtering delivering deeper insights while minimizing operational effort• Configurable Policy Enforcement Logging – Fine-grained control over which attributes are logged during policy evaluation, ensuring precise auditing while keeping audit data clean and relevant.• End-to-End Security for Cloud and Microservices - Advanced authorization, data filtering, and masking safeguard APIs and microservices across cloud platforms, including AWS, Google Apigee, Gravitee, Mulesoft, IBM API Connect, and more, ensuring secure, compliant, and seamless data flow across multi-cloud environments.Key Enhancements Include:• Strategic Platform and Runtime Modernization – The CloudAz platform has been strategically modernized with a transition to Jakarta EE, together with upgrades to recent versions of Java and Apache Tomcat, improving performance, security, and long-term supportability.• Stronger Security and Supply-Chain Protection – Platform now features Password Policy Management, Certificate Expiry Monitoring, Image Signing, and Enhanced Session Handling, delivering robust security and safeguarding your operations end to end.• Enhanced Identity and Authentication Integration – Manage user sources without downtime, streamline group provisioning, and support multi-value identity attributes for smoother, more flexible identity management• Expanded Policy Management and Evaluation – Policy Library, enhanced policy cloning, least-permission enforcement, and Merge & Override capabilities for dynamic attribute lookups give organizations streamlined policy creation and greater flexibility.• Modernized User Experience and UI Framework with Global Readiness and Usability – The CloudAz Control Center platform has been reimagined with a modern Angular-based UI framework, delivering a unified, intuitive user experience accelerating feature delivery. Expanded language support, standardized UX, auto-refreshing dashboards, and improved navigation deliver a seamless, intuitive experience for users worldwide.With the introduction of the Meta Attribute Store and 300+ and expanding applications supported OOTB, CloudAz continues to be the unified policy platform of choice for organizations looking for a unified data security solution to secure all of theirapplications and data.“By supporting any applications and authorization frameworks out of the box, CloudAz enables organizations to implement true Zero Trust and attribute-based access control without disrupting existing infrastructure," said Keng Lim, CEO of NextLabs. "We will continue to invest aggressively to expand CloudAz ecosystem, performance, and policy intelligence to support the most complex hybrid and cloud-native environments.”

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