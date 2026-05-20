Brad Strawbridge Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Brad Strawbridge Forbes Business Council Member Forbes Business Council 2026 Capital City Roofing | "Excellence in Roofing, Powered by Innovation & Integrity" BuilderLync Logo Picture of the Feeding the Future Project Inc Logo

Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only community for successful business owners and leaders.

Being accepted into the Forbes Business Council is both an honor and a responsibility,” — Brad Strawbridge, Founder & CEO

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brad Strawbridge, Founder & CEO of Capital City Roofing and Co-Founder & CEO of BuilderLync, an AI-driven operating platform built for contractors, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Brad Strawbridge was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Strawbridge has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Strawbridge will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Finally, Strawbridge will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC, the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

“Being accepted into the Forbes Business Council is both an honor and a responsibility,” said Strawbridge. “I’m joining a community of leaders who shape how business gets done at the highest level, and I plan to bring a perspective the council doesn’t hear often enough: the view from inside the trades, where AI and automation are being deployed on real revenue, in real time, every day. My contribution will center on what I call architecture-first AI. Roughly 95% of AI deployments in service businesses fail, not because the technology is broken, but because the operational foundation underneath is. I’m looking forward to sharing what works, learning from operators across industries, and helping more leaders build companies that don’t break when they scale.”

Strawbridge founded Capital City Roofing in 2024 alongside his wife and Co-Founder Tiffany Strawbridge. The company operates residential, commercial, and multi-family divisions across Greater Atlanta and Nashville, with expansion underway into Charleston, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas through the Capital City Roofing Licensing Platform.

Capital City Roofing holds GAF Master Elite certification, placing it in the top 1% of roofing contractors nationally, along with GAF Commercial Certification and CertainTeed ShingleMaster Premier status. The company is a member of the Roofing Technology Think Tank (RT3), the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), and a Guarantor Member of The Roofing Alliance.

He also serves as Co-Founder & CEO of BuilderLync, an AI-driven CRM, marketing, and project management platform built exclusively for contractors, alongside co-founders Sean Richard, Blake Grissom, James Kuntz, and Edward Oueilhe.

BuilderLync is currently raising a $2 million seed round to expand its footprint in the $80 billion contractor technology market.

Before launching his own ventures, Strawbridge spent over a decade in executive leadership, including senior roles at Lowe’s Companies, Inc., where he oversaw large-scale in-home services operations. He is also the founder of Feeding the Future Project Inc., a nonprofit that channels a minimum of 1% of Capital City Roofing revenue into local school partnerships and student lunch programs across metro Atlanta.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com/profile/Brad-Strawbridge-Founder-CEO-Capital-City-Roofing-LLC-BuilderLync-INC/a9eb7195-28d9-4bb3-9505-eb00fb1bc8f2

MEDIA CONTACT

Visionary Enterprises Group

360 Winkler Dr, Suite E

Alpharetta, GA 30004

Email: info@capitalcityroofing.net

Phone: 404-897-0337

Media kit: bradstrawbridge.com/media-kit

Website: capitalcityroofing.net

BuilderLync: builderlync.com

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