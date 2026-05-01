BuilderLync executive team during EOS Clarity Break BuilderLync Logo

Founder-led executive team finalizes EOS-aligned leadership structure, two-tier pricing, 30-day white-glove onboarding, ahead of the June 1, 2026 V1 launch.

We built BuilderLync from inside a working multi-division roofing company. Every feature, workflow, and automation has been pressure-tested against retail, insurance, and commercial reality.” — Brad Strawbridge, CEO of BuilderLync & Capital City Roofing

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BuilderLync Aligns C-Suite, Sets June 1 Launch as New Operating System for Roofing Contractors

Founder-led leadership team finalizes EOS-aligned org chart, two-tier pricing model, and a 30-day white-glove onboarding program. Capital City Roofing operators anchor the leadership bench powering the platform.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — BuilderLync, the all-in-one CRM and operating system purpose-built for roofing contractors, today announced the completion of its Executive Leadership Clarity Break, where the founding C-suite finalized a unified product, go-to-market, and operational plan ahead of the company's V1 public launch on June 1, 2026. The session locked in the structural alignment, decision-rights framework, and growth strategy required to position BuilderLync as a category-defining platform for roofing contractors operating across residential, commercial, and multifamily work.

The leadership outcome is significant. The team ratified a full (EOS) accountability chart, a two-tier commercial model, a 30-day white-glove implementation pan. The company also confirmed its first organic paying customer ahead of public launch, signaling early demand for the platform.

A Founding C-Suite Aligned for Scale

BuilderLync's executive team was formalized along EOS principles, with each seat owned by a founder operating in their highest-leverage role:

-Brad Strawbridge, Co-Founder, Visionary and Chief Executive Officer (also Founder and CEO of Capital City Roofing)

-Edward Oueilhe, Integrator and Chief Operating Officer (also COO of Capital City Roofing)

-Sean Richard, Co-Founder, Chief Product Officer and Chief Information Security Officer (also CTO of Capital City Roofing)

-Blake Grissom, Co-Founder and Chief Sales Officer (also CEO of Revive Roofing & Exteriors, a Capital City Roofing Licensed Operating Partner)

-James Kuntz, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer (also CEO of Tarrytown Roofing)

-Nick Xenos, Chief Technology Officer

"Roofing contractors have been forced to choose between general-purpose CRMs that do not understand the trade and point solutions that do not talk to each other," said Brad Strawbridge, Co-Founder and CEO of BuilderLync. "We built BuilderLync from inside a working multi-division roofing company. Every feature, workflow, and automation has been pressure-tested against retail, insurance, commercial, and multifamily reality. This Clarity Break put the entire executive team on the same page about what we are building, who we are building it for, and how fast we are moving."

Capital City Roofing in BuilderLync's DNA

A defining advantage for BuilderLync is the operational pedigree of its leadership. Brad Strawbridge is also the founder and CEO of Capital City Roofing, a NRCA and GAF Master Elite, GAF Commercial Certified, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster Premier contractor with operations across Greater Atlanta, Charleston,SC, Greenville, SC, and Nashville, TN. Capital City Roofing brand standard, Excellence in Roofing, Powered by Innovation and Integrity, is the operating philosophy that shaped BuilderLync's product road map.

That cross-pollination is intentional. Capital City Roofing has served as the live R&D environment for BuilderLync's JobCam, Proposal, Agentic AI workflows, and Automations modules, the same modules headlining the V1 release. Sean Richard, Chief Product Officer and CISO of BuilderLync, also serves as Chief Technology Officer of Capital City Roofing, ensuring that platform architecture, security posture, and field-level workflows are unified across both organizations. Co-Founder and Chief Sales Officer Blake Grissom additionally serves as CEO of Revive Roofing & Exteriors, Powered by Capital City Roofing, a flagship Licensed Operating Partner running the BuilderLync stack in production today.

"BuilderLync and the Capital City Licensing Platform are reinforcing assets," said Edward Oueilhe, Integrator and Chief Operating Officer of BuilderLync. "BuilderLync gives roofing contractors across the country the same operating system Capital City uses to scale. The Licensing Platform gives top-tier operators a turnkey path to plug into a respected brand and run on that system. It is uncommon for a software company to launch with this level of real-world validation already in place."

"BuilderLync is being built by people who have to live with what they ship," said Sean Richard, Co-Founder, CPO & CISO of BuilderLync. "I run product and security for BuilderLync, and I run technology for Capital City Roofing. That dual seat means every release cycle is stress-tested against real revenue, real crews, real customers, and real compliance requirements before it ever reaches a paying contractor. The roofing industry has been underserved by software vendors who do not understand the trade. We are correcting that from the inside out."

Product, Pricing, and Positioning

The leadership team finalized a deliberately simple commercial architecture engineered to remove friction at every step of the contractor's buying journey:

-Two-tier pricing. A $497 base tier and a $997 premium tier with no additional seat charges.

-All-in-one pricing philosophy. No usage-based pricing. Pricing scales down as customer volume grows.

-14-day “test drive”

-White-Glove Implementation.

"We intend to be known for high-quality customer service in this category," said Blake Grissom, Co-Founder and CSO of BuilderLync. "I run a roofing company on this platform every day. The pricing is clean, the test drive is real, and the white-glove program ensures customers achieve value on day one rather than getting buried in setup. When I sell BuilderLync, I am selling the same operating system I rely on to run my own crews and close my own deals. That combination is how we plan to win on retention and net revenue."

About BuilderLync

BuilderLync is the all-in-one CRM and operating system purpose-built for roofing contractors. The platform unifies lead management, proposals, JobCam, automations, scheduling, communication, and reporting in a single environment, helping contractors generate leads, automate operations, and scale efficiently. BuilderLync is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, and is led by a founding executive team with deep operating roots in residential, commercial, and multifamily roofing. Learn more at https://www.builderlync.com.

About Capital City Roofing

Capital City Roofing is a multi-division roofing contractor serving Greater Atlanta and Greater Nashville across residential, commercial / low slope, and multifamily projects. Capital City Roofing operates the Capital City Roofing Licensing Platform, a turnkey program that extends the company's systems, brand, and BuilderLync-powered operating stack to qualified contractor partners across new markets. Learn more at https://www.capitalcityroofing.net.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.