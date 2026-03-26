Capital City Roofing Licensing Platform Expands Into Charleston, SC With Blake Grissom & Revive Roofing & Exteriors

Blake Grissom and the Revive Roofing and Exteriors team join forces with Brad Strawbridge and the Capital City Roofing Licensing Platform in Charleston, South Carolina. Revive Roofing and Exteriors powered by Capital City Roofing Capital City Roofing | "Excellence in Roofing, Powered by Innovation & Integrity"

Charleston expansion pairs Golden Door-winning sales leadership with Capital City Roofing’s growth platform, certifications, and operating systems

Expanding into Charleston is a major milestone for Capital City Roofing and for the long-term vision of our Licensing Platform” — Brad Strawbridge, Founder & CEO of Capital City Roofing

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital City Roofing today announced its expansion into the Charleston, South Carolina market through the company’s Capital City Roofing Licensing Platform, launching a new market presence in partnership with Blake Grissom of Revive Roofing & Exteriors in Charleston, South Carolina. Capital City Roofing already identifies Charleston as part of its South Carolina service footprint and positions the market around coastal roofing systems built for wind exposure, storm resilience, and insurance-driven performance requirements.

The Charleston expansion is designed to combine strong local market leadership with a proven growth platform built on brand infrastructure, process discipline, sales enablement, advanced technology, and manufacturer-certified roofing excellence. Capital City Roofing describes its broader operating model as one built on disciplined execution, automation, and scalable service systems, while BuilderLync positions itself as an all-in-one contractor operating system built to help contractors streamline sales, quoting, marketing, project flow, and operations.

“Expanding into Charleston is a major milestone for Capital City Roofing and for the long-term vision of our Licensing Platform,” said Brad Strawbridge, Founder and CEO of Capital City Roofing. “Blake brings elite, Golden Door-caliber sales leadership and proven market execution. I bring the sales architecture, process development, and operating systems that allow great contractors to scale with consistency. Together, we are building a Charleston operation designed for disciplined growth, exceptional customer experience, and long-term market leadership.”

Grissom brings substantial sales credibility and local market experience to the Charleston launch. He is identified publicly as a co-founder and Chief Sales Officer at BuilderLync, and recent podcast listings describe him as a multi-year Golden Door Award winner and founder of Revive Roofing & Exteriors, with reported annual sales performance exceeding $7 million.

“This partnership brings together local market knowledge, elite sales performance, and a platform that is built to scale,” said Blake Grissom. “Charleston is a high-opportunity market, and we are entering it with the leadership, systems, and execution needed to build something substantial.” “This strategic collaboration is ultimately meant to give Revives clients the best all around service and best in class customer experience.” Said Grissom.

Capital City Roofing’s Charleston market positioning emphasizes wind-rated roofing systems, impact-resistant shingles, metal roofing, and commercial roofing systems tailored to the demands of the Lowcountry climate. Across its public-facing service pages, the company also highlights broader capabilities in residential roofing, commercial roofing, multi-family roofing, storm damage response, gutters, siding, and insurance claim support, aligning the Charleston launch with its larger Southeast growth strategy.

The expansion also reflects the strength of the Capital City Roofing brand and its professional standing in the roofing industry. Capital City Roofing is identified publicly as GAF Master Elite®, GAF Certified™ Commercial Contractor, and CertainTeed ShingleMaster™ PREMIER. The company also highlights memberships and affiliations with the National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA), Roofing Alliance, Roofing Technology Think Tank (RT3), Atlanta Apartment Association, Georgia Apartment Association, and National Apartment Association.

Through the Capital City Roofing Licensing Platform, the company is building a scalable expansion model by aligning with qualified operators in high-growth markets who want to grow under a differentiated brand with elite manufacturer credentials, modern operating systems, and a strong customer-experience framework. With Charleston, Capital City Roofing continues to expand its footprint across the Southeast, where its public materials show active presence in Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Texas.

About Capital City Roofing

Capital City Roofing is a fast-growing roofing company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving residential, commercial, multi-family, and storm restoration clients across the Southeast. The company combines elite manufacturer certifications, advanced technology, strong operating systems, and a customer-first service model to deliver roofing solutions built on quality, innovation, and integrity. Through the Capital City Roofing Licensing Platform, the company partners with qualified operators to expand into new markets under a shared brand and operating standard.

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