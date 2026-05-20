InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Chopsaw Guard to Enhance Operator Safety and Workpiece Stability

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dan M. of Redmond, OR is the creator of the Auxiliary Chopsaw Guard, a new workplace safety accessory developed to address limitations in conventional chop saw configurations when cutting irregular, angled, or non-planar materials. The device functions as a combined guard and clamping mechanism designed to stabilize workpieces while maintaining separation between the operator’s hands and the cutting blade.Standard chop saws typically rely on manual stabilization or basic clamping systems that may not adequately support irregular or non-flat materials. In such cases, operators often position their hands close to the blade to maintain control and increase the risk of injury. Additionally, unstable workpieces can shift or lift during cutting, leading to inaccuracies and potential hazards. The Auxiliary Chopsaw Guard provides a simple and convenient solution to these common workplace challenges.The system mounts behind the saw fence and incorporates a multi-axis adjustable support assembly. A sliding track enables lateral positioning across the cutting plane, while a rotating and pivoting shaft allows angular alignment relative to the workpiece geometry. The guard component is vertically adjustable via a quick-grip clamping mechanism, enabling controlled downward pressure to secure materials of varying thicknesses and profiles including curved or radius-shaped stock.The guard surface is constructed from a transparent material to preserve visibility of the cut line during operation. A compliant padding layer is integrated into the contact surface to distribute clamping force evenly and reduce the risk of surface damage to the workpiece. When not in use, the assembly can be repositioned by swinging it away from the cutting zone, allowing standard saw operation without obstruction.Key features and benefits include:• Integrated Guard and Clamping Function: Combines physical shielding with active workpiece stabilization to reduce operator exposure to the blade.• Enhanced Operator Safety: Maintains hand clearance from the cutting area by securing the material by reducing the need for manual holding.• Multi-Axis Adjustability: Sliding, rotating, and pivoting mechanisms allow accommodation of straight, angled, and curved materials.• Swing-Away Storage Configuration: Allows the guard to be moved out of the work area when not required to preserve standard tool functionality.The Auxiliary Chopsaw Guard introduces a mechanically adjustable hold-down system that applies controlled pressure directly at the point of cut. Ultimately, the system supports safer operation and improved cutting performance across a broader range of material types and workplace needs.Dan filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Auxiliary Chopsaw Guard. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Auxiliary Chopsaw Guard can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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