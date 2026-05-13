InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Gravestone-Mounted Support System for Elevating Memorial Displays

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher C. of Rural Retreat, VA is the creator of the Halo Holder, a non-invasive mounting solution for the organized display of memorial items on gravestones. The device is engineered to elevate and secure flowers, lighting elements, and other decorations while maintaining compatibility with routine cemetery maintenance operations.Ground-level placement of memorial decorations often leads to conflicts with routine cemetery maintenance activities, including mowing and landscaping. Items placed directly on the ground are also more susceptible to weather-related displacement, moisture degradation, and vegetation overgrowth that result in frequent replacement and visual clutter. The Halo Holder addresses these issues with an effective organizational solution.The Halo Holder consists of a rigid, rack-style frame designed to slide over the upper portion of a headstone without requiring drilling, adhesives, or permanent modification. The structure is fabricated from durable materials such as steel rod, flat steel components, and metal tubing to provide sufficient strength to support multiple decorative items under typical outdoor conditions. Integrated holders or brackets are distributed along the frame to maintain item separation, alignment, and vertical orientation.The system reduces interference with mowing and trimming equipment, which are common sources of damage to ground-placed items. The elevated configuration also minimizes exposure to moisture accumulation, grass overgrowth, and wind displacement. As a result, the device supports improved preservation of memorial items and contributes to a more orderly visual presentation within cemetery environments.Key features and benefits include:• Non-Invasive Gravestone Mounting: Slides over the top of a headstone without requiring permanent alteration for preserving monument integrity.• Elevated Display Configuration: Positions flowers, lights, and decorations above ground level to reduce exposure to moisture, debris, and vegetation.• Integrated Multi-Item Support Structure: Rack-style design with multiple holders maintains organization and prevents item overlap or displacement.• Enhanced Stability in Outdoor Conditions: Secure placement minimizes movement or loss of decorations due to wind or environmental factors.Ultimately, the Halo Holder provides an elevated support system that separates decorative items from ground-level hazards while maintaining a respectful and organized presentation.Christopher filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Halo Holder product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Halo Holder can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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