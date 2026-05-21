InventionHome® Inventor Creates Jack Roller Platform to Improve Trailer Maneuverability and Reduce Mechanical Stress

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John B. of Mountain Rest, SC is the creator of the Jack Roller, a mechanical handling device engineered to address common limitations associated with manual trailer positioning. The platform is designed to support and mobilize a trailer via its jack wheel for enabling controlled, multi-directional movement while reducing stress on the trailer’s load-bearing components.Manual trailer repositioning is often constrained by limited mobility at the jack interface, where standard configurations typically allow only forward and backward movement. Attempts to reposition trailers laterally or rotationally can introduce excessive stress on the jack assembly and wheel, which increases the likelihood of wear, deformation, or failure. The Jack Roller mitigates these constraints by introducing a mobile intermediary platform that decouples directional movement from the fixed orientation of the jack wheel.The device consists of a heavy-duty platform, approximately 10” x 10” in its optimized configuration, that distributes the load of the trailer jack more evenly across its base. A central notch is integrated into the platform to capture and stabilize the trailer’s jack wheel, while perimeter guard rails provide additional lateral containment. The underside of the platform is equipped with multiple swivel caster wheels, allowing for low-resistance, omnidirectional movement across flat surfaces.In operation, the trailer jack is lowered into the notched channel, lifting the trailer off the hitch point and transferring the load onto the platform. This configuration enables a single operator to reposition the trailer with reduced physical effort, while minimizing localized stress concentrations at the jack wheel and improving overall maneuverability.Key features and benefits include:• Omnidirectional Mobility via Swivel Casters: Integrated caster wheels allow the trailer to move freely in any direction and enable precise positioning without requiring repeated repositioning or external assistance.• Central Notch with Retention Geometry: Recessed channel secures the trailer jack wheel and reduces the risk of slippage during movement while maintaining alignment under load.• Load Distribution Platform: Expanded base dimensions improve load distribution, reducing point stress on the jack and underlying surface.• Single-Operator Usability: Enables independent trailer movement without the need for additional personnel even in tight working environments.The Jack Roller provides a mechanically simple solution by introducing a mobile interface that supports the trailer while enabling smooth, controlled repositioning. This reduces the likelihood of component strain and improves the overall safety and efficiency of trailer handling operations.John filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Jack Roller product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Jack Roller can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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