Corvic AI Expands Advisory Board with Systems and Security Leaders

Corvic AI Christopher J. Rossbach Ramin Safai

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corvic AI, an enterprise AI infrastructure company building production-grade intelligence systems for complex, multimodal data environments, today announced the expansion of its advisory board with the addition of Dr. Christopher J. Rossbach, Associate Professor of Computer Science at The University of Texas at Austin, and Ramin Safai, EVP of Information Security at Wells Fargo.

The appointments bring complementary expertise in distributed systems architecture and enterprise security, reinforcing Corvic’s mission to help organizations deploy reliable AI systems that operate safely and accurately across large, dynamic data environments.

“AI is advancing quickly, but the infrastructure required to operate these systems reliably in enterprise environments is still evolving,” said Farshid Sabet, CEO and co-founder of Corvic AI. “Chris and Ramin bring deep expertise in systems research and security leadership. Their guidance will help ensure Corvic continues to build technology that enterprises can trust when deploying AI across complex and sensitive data ecosystems.”

Dr. Christopher J. Rossbach

Dr. Rossbach is an Associate Professor of Computer Science at The University of Texas at Austin and a leading researcher in operating systems, virtualization, accelerators, and distributed systems. He is also a co-founder of Katana Graph and a senior affiliated researcher with the VMware Research Group, and previously worked at Microsoft Research Silicon Valley.

His work focuses on scalable systems infrastructure for modern computing architectures and has been widely published at premier conferences including SOSP, OSDI, ASPLOS, NSDI, and ISCA.

At Corvic, Rossbach will advise on systems architecture, heterogeneous compute environments, and scalable infrastructure for enterprise AI workloads.

Ramin Safai

Ramin Safai serves as EVP of Information Security at Wells Fargo, where he oversees global information security, technology risk, and core infrastructure.

Previously, he held senior leadership roles including CISO and CTO at Jefferies, as well as security leadership positions at Barclays, Lehman Brothers, and Credit Suisse.

Safai brings decades of experience securing large-scale financial systems and will advise Corvic on enterprise security architecture, governance frameworks, and deployment readiness in regulated industries.

Building Reliable AI Infrastructure for Enterprises

Corvic AI builds what it calls an Intelligence Composition Platform, designed to help organizations generate accurate insights from large, distributed data sources while maintaining explainability, reliability, and governance. As enterprises increasingly deploy AI systems across complex operational environments, Corvic focuses on solving challenges related to:

-Data accuracy and hallucination mitigation

-Multimodal data orchestration

-Secure enterprise deployments

-Scalable AI infrastructure for real-world workloads

The addition of Rossbach and Safai strengthens Corvic’s ability to deliver enterprise-ready AI systems that meet the operational, security, and performance demands of modern organizations.

About Corvic AI

Corvic AI is an enterprise AI infrastructure company focused on helping organizations deploy reliable, production-grade AI systems across complex and distributed data environments. The company’s Intelligence Composition Platform enables enterprises to generate high-accuracy insights from multimodal datasets while maintaining strong standards for reliability, security, and scalability.

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