Corvic AI Now Transactable on AWS Marketplace, Expanding Access to Its Intelligence Composition Platform and V3 Release

Corvic AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corvic AI, the company building the Intelligence Composition Platform (IC Platform) — the logic layer connecting enterprise data to production AI — today announced that its SaaS platform is now transactable via AWS Marketplace, enabling enterprises to seamlessly procure and deploy Corvic within their existing AWS environments.

The listing also expands access to Corvic’s latest platform release (V3), designed to help organizations move beyond brittle pipelines and build reliable AI systems directly on top of complex, multi-structured data.

Corvic’s AWS Marketplace listing is available here: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-a5lstyfum7zpq

Reducing Friction from Evaluation to Production

For AWS customers, the availability of Corvic on AWS Marketplace goes beyond infrastructure compatibility, it fundamentally simplifies how enterprise teams adopt AI platforms.

Customers can now:

-Purchase Corvic through existing AWS procurement workflows

-Consolidate spend into their AWS billing and cloud commitments

-Access flexible commercial options, including private offers

-Move from evaluation to production deployment with significantly reduced contracting overhead

“AWS Marketplace removes a major barrier to adoption for enterprise AI,” said Farshid Sabet, CEO and Co-Founder of Corvic AI. “Our customers can now access Corvic through the systems they already trust, while maintaining full control over their data, security, and deployment environments.”

Accelerating Enterprise Go-to-Market and Adoption

For Corvic, the AWS Marketplace listing represents a key milestone in enterprise readiness and go-to-market expansion.

By meeting AWS Marketplace integration and commercial standards, Corvic:

-Demonstrates enterprise-grade security, compliance, and deployment maturity

-Expands its reach to AWS’s global customer base

-Unlocks a new channel for enterprise sales and distribution

Many of Corvic’s existing enterprise customers already operate on AWS, making Marketplace availability a natural extension of how those organizations evaluate, purchase, and deploy new technologies.

Advancing the Next Generation of Enterprise AI Infrastructure

While enterprises have made progress building AI models, deploying them reliably in production remains a persistent challenge. Traditional approaches rely on stitching together pipelines, vector databases, and orchestration layers that break as data evolves.

Corvic’s Intelligence Composition Platform takes a different approach.

Instead of forcing teams to rebuild infrastructure or normalize data into rigid schemas, Corvic enables organizations to:

-Work directly across multimodal, multi-structured data (documents, tables, logs, images)

-Dynamically retrieve and reason over data without brittle pipelines

-Deliver reproducible, high-accuracy outputs in production environments

The V3 release further strengthens this model by improving system performance, expanding accessibility, and enabling broader adoption across enterprise teams.

Built for Security, Designed for Where Data Lives

Corvic is purpose-built for enterprise environments where security, governance, and data control are critical.

By deploying through AWS, customers can:

-Keep sensitive data within their existing cloud environments

-Leverage AWS-native infrastructure and security controls

-Align with internal policies around data residency and compliance

This ensures organizations can adopt advanced AI capabilities without compromising control over their data.

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