Corvic Al Launches Individual Plans and Brings Its Agentic Data Engine to General Availability Across Cloud Marketplaces

Corvic AI

New Individual Plans, Marketplace Availability, and a Purpose-Built Agentic Data Engineering Engine Mark Corvic's Next Phase of Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corvic AI, the company building the Intelligence Composition Platform — the logic layer connecting enterprise data to production AI — today announced the launch of Corvic V3 and the platform's transition to General Availability (GA), alongside new Individual Plans designed to expand access across enterprise operations teams.

The release marks a decisive step in solving one of enterprise AI's most persistent and costly problems: fractured evidence.

Industrial, manufacturing, field services, and life sciences organizations generate enormous volumes of operational data every day. That data — locked inside P&IDs, PDF specifications, sensor logs, invoice stacks, audit checklists, and equipment schematics — sits disconnected across dozens of systems and formats. Operations teams spend weeks manually extracting, reconciling, and reformatting it before a single AI application can be built on top of it. By then, the data has changed, the pipeline has broken, and the cycle starts over.

Corvic V3 is built to end that cycle.

From Fractured Evidence to Structured Intelligence

Corvic's Intelligence Composition Platform is powered by an agentic data engineering engine that turns multimodal operations data — images, PDFs, sensor logs, and tables — into structured outputs ready to deploy into any workflow or AI application. Rather than forcing operations teams to normalize data into rigid schemas or rebuild pipelines every time a source changes, Corvic composes intelligence directly across the data as it exists.

V3 delivers significant advances across multimodal retrieval, adaptive orchestration, operational workflow composition, production reliability, and deployment accessibility — enabling enterprises to move from AI experimentation to measurable operational outcomes without months of infrastructure overhead.

"Most enterprises are still spending more time maintaining infrastructure than deploying intelligence," said Farshid Sabet, CEO and Co-Founder of Corvic AI. "V3 is a direct answer to the fractured evidence problem. Instead of stitching together retrieval systems, orchestration layers, and workflows that break the moment something changes, teams can now compose reliable AI outcomes directly across their operational data — in days, not months."

Real Outcomes for Operations Teams

Corvic is already deployed across enterprise environments in manufacturing, industrial operations, and life sciences, including Bosch, Merck, and Creative Labs. The platform addresses the exact conditions that define real operational environments: data that is fragmented across formats, workflows that are operationally complex, and systems that must integrate into existing infrastructure without disruption.

Customers are using Corvic today to solve problems that were previously measured in weeks of manual effort:

-Engineering teams are turning P&IDs and equipment schematics into queryable knowledge graphs — unlocking asset intelligence that used to require months of manual extraction.

-Regulatory and compliance teams are ingesting thousands of clinical and formulation documents and producing FDA-ready structured submissions in days, not weeks.

-Operations and finance teams are processing tens of thousands of monthly invoices and delivering ERP-ready structured outputs without manual reconciliation.

-Field services teams are unifying fractured evidence across manuals, sensor logs, and inspection images to perform root cause analysis in hours, not months.

Broader Access, Faster Time to Value

As part of the GA launch, Corvic is expanding access through new Individual Plans available at corvic.ai/pricing, designed for AI engineers, analysts, data scientists, operations teams, and domain experts. The expansion allows organizations to move directly from evaluation to deployment without depending exclusively on enterprise procurement cycles.

"We're entering a phase where operational AI needs to be accessible beyond specialized infrastructure teams," said Matt Stone, Chief Business Officer at Corvic AI. "The fractured evidence problem costs enterprises millions in manual effort and stalled AI initiatives every year. Corvic gives operations teams a direct path from the data they already have to the AI applications they actually need — without rebuilding everything from scratch."

Corvic has also expanded enterprise accessibility through availability on AWS Marketplace, Google Cloud Marketplace, and Microsoft Azure environments. Decision Intelligence Agents now integrate directly with Gemini Enterprise workflows, enabling organizations to compose intelligent agents on top of operational data and deploy them within existing enterprise environments.

About Corvic AI

Corvic AI is the Intelligence Composition Platform for enterprise operations teams. Powered by an agentic data engineering engine, Corvic turns multimodal operations data — images, PDFs, sensor logs, and tables — into structured outputs that power production-ready AI applications. Corvic is deployed across manufacturing, industrial operations, life sciences, and financial operations environments, with pioneer customers including Bosch, Merck, and Creative Labs. Backed by Bosch Ventures and M Ventures.

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