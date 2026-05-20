Flex Unit Pro Reports Early Demand for 920 Glasgow Street Contractor Bays

Upcoming Pottstown flex warehouse units are drawing early interest from contractors, tradesmen, and small operators.

Flex Unit Pro is built for contractors, by contractors, and 920 Glasgow Street reflects that.” — Stephen Plourde of Flex Unit Pro

POTTSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flex Unit Pro announced that its upcoming 920 Glasgow Street project in Pottstown is already seeing strong early interest from local contractors, tradesmen, service businesses, and small operators.The project, still more than six months from expected delivery, has already drawn waitlist interest for over half of its units. The response points to steady local demand for practical flex warehouse space built around the way small businesses operate day to day.Located at 920 Glasgow Street in Pottstown, the new construction project will bring 1,000-square-foot contractor bays to the market. Flex Unit Pro notes that the property stands out as the only warehouse option of its kind in Pottstown , giving local operators a rare opportunity to secure dedicated space designed for storage, staging, equipment, and daily business use.Units are planned with drive-in overhead doors, clear ceiling height, separately metered electric service, concrete floors, lighting, and access to site features that support storage, staging, equipment movement, and daily business operations.“Local operators need space that helps them get work done without taking on more building than they need,” said Stephen Plourde of Flex Unit Pro. “Flex Unit Pro is built for contractors, by contractors, and 920 Glasgow Street reflects that. It is being designed for businesses that are ready to move out of the garage, driveway, or scattered storage setup and into a dedicated base of operations.”The property is designed for contractors, HVAC companies, plumbers, electricians, painters, cleaners, landscapers, builders, equipment-based operators, and other small businesses that need functional space for tools, materials, trailers, inventory, and job preparation.Flex Unit Pro has positioned the project as a practical next step for businesses that have outgrown residential or temporary setups but do not need a large industrial lease. The company’s approach focuses on clear availability, straightforward leasing, and layouts built for actual daily use.The Glasgow Warehouse location is also positioned for access across the Tri-County region, including Chester, Montgomery, and Berks Counties. The property is near Pottstown, Reading, King of Prussia, Exton, Phoenixville, and the Route 100 and Route 422 interchange.The company said recent conversations around the site show that the local contractor community is already aware of the project. Interest has come from operators who have seen the site, heard about the coming units, and begun asking how to secure space before delivery.“Pottstown has a strong base of hands-on businesses that need room to work, store, stage, and grow,” Plourde added. “This project gives those operators a clear, reliable option that fits how they actually run their business.”Flex Unit Pro is currently accepting non-binding reservations and waitlist inquiries for 920 Glasgow Street. Interested businesses can review the property details, join the tenant waitlist , or contact Flex Unit Pro directly through its website.For more information about 920 Glasgow Street and upcoming availability, visit https://flexunitpro.com/ About Flex Unit ProFlex Unit Pro provides small-bay flex industrial units for contractors, service businesses, and growing operators who need a functional, professional space to run and scale their business. Built for contractors, by contractors, Flex Unit Pro creates practical spaces that combine work area, storage, staging, and operational efficiency in a simple setup built for real businesses.

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