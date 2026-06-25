Marketing Agency Near You Partners with SPARQ Performance to Help Businesses Uncover Hidden Capital and Fund Growth

When we find an opportunity, we bring in the right specialists, explain the options clearly, help manage implementation. SPARQ Leadership team: Marc-André S. Buenger, Gene Cordiano, George Hennig, Nicole Marvo, Ron Marvo, Dan Jones Ron and Dan teaming up at the United Way of Bucks County

Combining a deep institutional foundation dating back to 2002 with a core sales and marketing framework built by its principals

We look at how money comes in, where it’s leaking out and how growth is being funded. ” — Ron Marvo

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MANYResults , the parent enterprise behind full-service growth agency Marketing Agency Near You (MANY), today announced a formal corporate strategic partnership with SPARQ Performance , a business optimization and cost-recovery consultancy. This alliance introduces an integrated financial framework built around a unified value proposition: "Find it. Fund it. Grow it." The program helps mid-market operators reclaim money they already generate and strategically redeploy those uncovered resources to fund scalable customer acquisition infrastructure.The joint initiative links bottom-line operational efficiency with top-line revenue engineering. By analyzing the intersection of overhead, vendor contracts, sales architectures, and marketing expenditures, the program provides a predictable path to completely self-fund enterprise scale without taking on external debt or squeezing net profit margins.Integrating Sales, Operations, and Marketing DevelopmentWhile the corporate alignment is newly official, the chemistry behind its leadership bridges a multi-generational legacy. SPARQ Performance relies on an elite institutional foundation, with its original legacy partners collaborating across corporate finance and structural cost-recovery since 2002.Building upon that foundational bedrock, SPARQ Managing Partner Ron Marvo and MANY Founder Daniel Jones joined forces in 2022 after identifying major systemic flaws while working with a mutual client. The duo realized that corporate sales development, backend operational overhead, and digital marketing strategies were heavily siloed. This fragmentation meant companies routinely burned capital on marketing campaigns while their backend systems leaked money through inefficient vendor terms.Since 2022, Marvo’s expertise in structural overhead optimization and sales development has locked arms with Jones’s engineering-backed marketing frameworks. This partnership marks the definitive unification of those efforts, with Daniel Jones stepping in as Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for SPARQ Performance to fuse the delivery ecosystems of both firms.Launching the 5-Minute Revenue Recovery DiagnosticTo coincide with the partnership, the companies have launched The 5-Minute Revenue Recovery diagnostic. This rapid, data-driven assessment addresses cash-flow concerns for operators who lack the internal audit hours to locate financial leaks.The online diagnostic allows business owners to input core variables to analyze where capital is underperforming or waiting to be recovered. Based on real-world business metrics, it delivers five sharp, personalized, and actionable structural fixes to halt capital drain. The tool functions as a digital entry point to SPARQ’s forensic cost-recovery services, giving owners a clear look at their financial health before initiating a formal manual audit.The Unified Workflow: Find It. Fund It. Grow It.The unified workflow operates across three distinct phases to eliminate the capitalization bottlenecks that stall mid-market companies:Find It: Initiated by the 5-Minute Revenue Recovery tool, SPARQ reviews critical operational areas where money is lost without disrupting day-to-day workflows. The audit targets payment processing fees, commercial energy contracts, shipping/freight logistics, telecom/IT networks, payroll structures, and business financing terms.Fund It: When an opportunity is identified, SPARQ brings in specialized experts to explain options clearly with zero sales pressure. The team manages implementation and renegotiates vendor terms, freeing up locked cash flow and creating "found money" from existing overhead budgets.Grow It: Rather than allowing savings to dissolve, MANY steps in to inject that capital directly into high-growth customer acquisition machines. Operating through the Results Engine™ and the MANY Diagnostic, MANY builds high-converting websites, automated funnels, and optimized paid media campaigns.A Practical 5-Step ProcessThe partnership relies on a transparent 5-step framework designed to protect the business owner's time:-Discovery: The teams analyze your business model, vendors, contracts, and pain points.-Review: Forensic experts evaluate historical statements, invoices, and vendor agreements.-Opportunity Map: A customized blueprint details precise areas of hidden savings and bolt-on revenue opportunities.-Recommendations: Comprehensive findings and options are presented clearly with zero pressure.-Implementation: If chosen, the team coordinates next steps and handles the vendor transition to ensure zero workflow disruption.Straight Talk from Leadership"Most agencies tell you that you simply need to spend more money on marketing," said Dan Jones, Founder of MANYResults and Fractional CMO of SPARQ. "Our alignment turns that old model on its head. When Ron and I began collaborating in 2022, we realized companies were burning cash on marketing because their backend operations were leaking capital. Backed by SPARQ's core foundational framework that the original partners established in 2002, we find where money is being lost and use those recovered dollars to build your marketing machine.""At SPARQ, our core mission is ensuring businesses retain their hard-earned revenue," said Ron Marvo, Managing Partner at SPARQ Performance. "By analyzing the intersection of operational expense and marketing expenditure alongside Dan and the MANY team, we show clients a clear-headed picture of their financial ecosystem. The synergy we've built since 2022 ensures that the money we save our clients immediately goes to work driving predictable, measurable growth."The integrated program and the 5-Minute Revenue Recovery tool are available immediately for mid-market companies across healthcare, home services, local commerce, and business-to-business sectors.About Marketing Agency Near You (MANY)Marketing Agency Near You (MANY), is a full-service marketing agency specializing in conversion-focused websites, paid media, and total market strategy. Led by fractional CMO leadership, MANY installs proprietary growth systems that businesses own, delegate, or automate, prioritizing bottom-line deposits over social media impressions.About SPARQ PerformanceSPARQ Performance is a premier business optimization firm dedicated to helping companies maximize profitability by evaluating internal overhead and structural systems. Backed by a leadership team with structural continuity dating back to 2002, SPARQ eliminates operational friction and captures hidden capital for business operators.

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