Two Years Later, Zypto App’s Connected Crypto Financial Vision Is Already Operating Globally

Zypto 24 Months of Building the Crypto Super App Zypto Connects Everything You Need to Use Crypto Every Day Multichain Crypto Wallet and Payments App - Crypto Cards, Bill Payments, Gift Cards and More

Zypto App marks its second anniversary after 24 months spent building real world crypto utility into one connected crypto environment.

What we’ve successfully built is a connected crypto ecosystem where movement, payments, stablecoins, spending, self custody and blockchain ecosystems can all work together in real time.” — Joe Parkin - Co-founder of Zypto

ŁóDź, ŁÓDZKIE, POLAND, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zypto App marks its second anniversary after 24 months spent bringing together an extensive range of blockchain ecosystems, stablecoins, swaps, payments, self custody and real world crypto utility into one connected crypto environment.Historically, most blockchain ecosystems and crypto systems operated independently as standalone environments with limited interoperability between them. Zypto App was built around bringing those layers together into one connected crypto environment.Designed around a vision of connected crypto movement from the very beginning, Zypto App has evolved into one of the industry’s most expansive and interconnected crypto environments, combining multichain access , extensive crosschain technology, spending, rewards, DeFi connectivity, protection systems and real world digital currency utility within a single application.Over the last 24 months, Zypto App has scaled rapidly as adoption and ecosystem activity continue accelerating across its expanding crypto technology stack.“From the beginning, Zypto App was created around a simple idea: digital currencies were designed to be used in everyday life,” said Joe Parkin, Co-founder of Zypto. “Across chains. Across borders. Across everyday life. Over the last two years, we’ve focused on bringing together the fragmented layers of crypto through one connected crypto environment where people can successfully and easily use their digital currencies.”Today, Zypto App brings together more than 20 blockchain ecosystems and over 24,000 digital assets alongside an expanding range of connected crypto infrastructure and digital currency services.Inside one connected crypto environment, Zypto App brings together:- Multichain wallets spanning more than 20 blockchain ecosystems- Extensive crosschain technology and connected movement of value- Stablecoin infrastructure across multiple blockchain networks- Real world spending through virtual and physical crypto cards - Bill payments, mobile top ups and global gift card access- DeFi connectivity through integrated Web3 infrastructure- Self custody protection systems including the Vault Key Card- USDC to cash and cash to USDC through participating MoneyGram locationsZypto App is rare in the way it brings together an extensive range of connected crypto functionality within a single application, combining self custody wallets, multichain access, swaps, payments, spending and protection into one connected crypto environment.The ecosystem has expanded globally across 125 languages and more than 100 local currency display options, supporting worldwide participation across an increasingly connected digital currency economy.As crypto infrastructure continues maturing globally, stablecoins are increasingly becoming one of the core next-generation movement layers of digital finance. Zypto App has positioned itself at the forefront of this transition since inception, delivering one of the most extensive connected stablecoin environments operating across multiple blockchain networks through multichain support, connected payment infrastructure and real world utility.Alongside rapid ecosystem expansion, Zypto has continued natively integrating and connecting together blockchain ecosystems, stablecoin infrastructure, payment systems, swaps, DeFi connectivity and financial technologies so they can now work together across one connected crypto environment.Official partners across the broader Zypto ecosystem include MoneyGram, Stellar, KuCoin, SunSwap, Algorand, Dash and Electroneum, alongside additional integrations spanning swaps, onramps, offramps and connected blockchain infrastructure.The anniversary also reflects the company’s builder culture and relentless rollout pace over the last two years as Zypto App continuously expanded its connected crypto technology stack across multichain infrastructure, cross chain movement, spending systems, stablecoin utility, DeFi access, rewards systems and connected crypto tooling.Increasingly, users around the world are no longer simply holding crypto. They are using digital currencies to move value globally, support families internationally, manage treasury operations, spend in everyday life, interact with DeFi, travel, save and transact through connected crypto infrastructure, utilising the power of blockchains for instant borderless transfers with extremely low network costs.From Prague to Singapore, Amsterdam to Manila, Dubai to Tbilisi, connected crypto infrastructure is increasingly becoming part of real world financial activity.“Very few environments in crypto currently operate at this level of connectivity, interoperability and real world digital currency utility,” added Parkin. “What we’ve successfully built is a connected crypto ecosystem where movement, payments, stablecoins, spending, self custody and blockchain ecosystems can all work together in real time.”As Zypto App enters its third year, the company continues expanding its connected crypto infrastructure stack across movement, interoperability, payments, protection systems and real world digital currency utility.Live On Crypto.Free Your Money. With Zypto.

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