KuCoin Pay comes to Zypto, Unlocking Powerful New Spending Options for Users

The integration links KuCoin Pay’s CeFi rails with Zypto’s DeFi-focused utility and payments app, expanding practical ways to use crypto in daily life.

Integrating KuCoin Pay helps users by giving them easy access to a wide range of practical services they can use in everyday life. Together, we’re putting the currency back into cryptocurrency.” — Joe Parkin - Co-founder of Zypto

ŁóDź, ŁÓDZKIE, POLAND, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zypto has integrated KuCoin Pay into the Zypto App, opening a great new path for KuCoin Pay users to use their crypto balances in their day-to-day lives. Users can now use their KuCoin balance to access Zypto-powered services in the app, including crypto VISA card top-ups, gift cards, bill payments, mobile top-ups, and other everyday crypto payment options.For users, the benefit is immediate real-world use cases. For the market, it is a strong example of how CeFi and DeFi companies can work together to bring convenience to users, not just narratives designed to support speculative investments.Crypto trading meets crypto spendingReal crypto users have not had a shortage of places to buy, sell, trade and hold assets. The bigger gap has been what happens next. What happens when you want to convert your on-chain assets into day to day spending?The KuCoin Pay integration inside Zypto is aimed at helping to fill that gap. Instead of treating trading and spending as separate things, it gives KuCoin Pay users a more direct route into the kind of day-to-day use cases supported in the Zypto app, including:- Zypto VISA card top-ups- Gift card purchases- Bill payments- Mobile top-ups- Other Zypto payment services as they become available in the appAll this with the simplicity, convenience and speed that comes from using the balance in your KuCoin Pay account.Customer-first strategyThis integration is significant as it shines a light on the likely future evolution of the crypto space. Specifically, it’s an example of how barriers are being taken down between DeFi, CeFi and TradFi.- KuCoin Pay, as a major CeFi trading platform and balance hub- Zypto, as a DeFi-centered app built around real-world crypto spending utility, including via TradFi rails such as VISA cards.The message here is simple: crypto works better for users when platforms make things easy for users through healthy cooperation.Joe Parkin, Co-founder of Zypto, said:“Integrating KuCoin Pay helps users by giving them easy access to a wide range of practical services they can use in everyday life. Together, we’re putting the currency back into cryptocurrency.”Alicia Kao, Managing Director of KuCoin, said:“KuCoin Pay is about empowering our users to utilize crypto into every aspect of their lives. Zypto provides a powerful and intuitive real-world spending layer that perfectly complements our vision.”Looking forwardZypto and KuCoin Pay said they will continue focusing on user experience and practical crypto utility, with the integration supporting a broader shift toward products that connect crypto ownership with everyday use. As the market matures, partnerships that improve that journey are likely to stand out.About the partnersAbout ZyptoZypto is a DeFi-centered crypto platform focused on practical utility. The Zypto app includes crypto-enabled services such as card top-ups, gift cards, bill payments, mobile top-ups, and other tools designed to help users use crypto in everyday life.About KuCoin PayKuCoin Pay is a pioneering merchant solution that drives business growth by integrating cryptocurrency payments into retail. It offers a contactless, secure, and borderless payment system using a variety of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. KuCoin Pay supports more than 50 cryptocurrencies, including KCS, USDT, USDC, BTC, which users can use to seamlessly pay for global products and services for both online and in-store purchases.

