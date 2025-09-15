Zypto Integrates Hive Blockchain, Making Spending HIVE and HBD Easier than Ever

Zypto Becomes the Newest and Maybe Best Hive Blockchain DeFi Wallet Hive Blockchain Comes to Zypto's Defi Wallet App Hive and HBD now accepted to load Zypto Crypto Cards

Hive now on Zypto, bringing human-readable accounts with zero fees to users, plus crypto cards, multichain swaps, and fiat ramps for HIVE and HBD. Learn more!

Being able to receive decentralised rewards for sharing great content and then load a card to spend them is the kind of experience that turns normal people into everyday users.” — Joe Parkin - Co-founder of Zypto

ŁóDź, ŁÓDZKIE, POLAND, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zypto has integrated the Hive blockchain, unlocking many new features for Hive users, including the ability for Hive users to load Zypto’s crypto cards with HIVE and HBD, then pay online or in store around the world. The practical applications are already generating excitement across the Hive community, and it is why people that have imported their accounts on the app are already calling Zypto’s the best crypto card to use with HIVE and HBD.Why HIVE on Zypto is Great NewsWhat makes Hive a strong fit for Zypto is its user-first design. Accounts use human-readable names that are simple to recognize and share. Transactions are fast and free of gas fees, which suits users, creators and communities who move value often. The network was built around social engagement and rewards, so HIVE and HBD flow naturally from content and community activity. When that earning power meets a consumer-friendly management and payments layer, the result is crypto that works in daily life.What can you do with Hive on Zypto?Inside the Zypto App, at its core a decentralized crypto and bitcoin wallet app , new and existing Hive users keep control of their keys while gaining access to multichain swaps and practical payments tools. New Hive accounts can be created in multiple ways, including an option that links the Hive account to a pre-existing multichain wallet in Zypto. If the user reinstalls the app or changes device, a standard wallet re-import will automatically bring the Hive account back. This combines the readability of Hive identities with the portability of a modern multichain wallet.Utility is the star of the show with this integration. Users can move between crypto and fiat through Zypto’s integrated partners, swap to and from Hive inside the app, top up mobiles, and pay bills across a significant part of the globe. With HIVE or HBD in the wallet, topping up a virtual Visa or Mastercard is incredibly simple and fast. Moreover, an upgraded gift card store is scheduled to arrive very soon, which will add even more ways to put HIVE and HBD to work with popular brands.“Hive has a highly engaged community that values real utility,” said Joe Parkin, Co-Founder of Zypto. “Being able to receive decentralised rewards for sharing great content and then load a card to spend them is the kind of experience that turns normal people into everyday users. You can’t do that with X or Meta, right?!”Learn More About Zypto as a Hive Chain Wallet AppFor those who want a deeper look, the new integration and its benefits are discussed on a special episode of the Crypto Made Easy with Zypto podcast that features a key representative of Hive. Step-by-step how-to videos will roll out on Zypto’s social channels, on the Zypto website, and across the Hive social ecosystem, so users can get started quickly and confidently. Check out the dedicated Hive wallet app page on Zypto for more information.Be sure to check out the other great features in the latest update of Zypto. The other big news apart from the Hive integration is the ability to pay anywhere that accepts PIX in Brazil or Nequi in Colombia directly from your USDC balance on Zypto App. With more countries being added to this list soon, everyday crypto payments have never been simpler.

