bonyf NV – Annual General Meeting Date and Business Update

bonyf NV (Ticker: MLBON) is pleased to confirm that the Annual General Meeting "AGM" will take place on 25 June 2026 at 10:00 AM in Knokke, Belgium.

On the business side, we are also pleased to provide an update regarding the commercial launch of PerioCream in Italy, which is scheduled to commence at the end of June 2026.” — Jean Pierre Bogaert, Chairman CEO of bonyf NV

KNOKKE-HEIST, KNOKKE-HEIST, BELGIUM, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 20 May 2026, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Ticker: MLBON), a leader in dental consumer goods, professional dental consumables and dermatological solutions. As previously communicated to our shareholders through our earlier Euronext announcement regarding the change of date of the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of bonyf NV, we are pleased to confirm that the AGM will take place on 25 June 2026 at 10:00 AM in Knokke, Belgium. On the business side, we are also pleased to provide an update regarding the commercial launch of PerioCream in Italy, which is scheduled to commence at the end of June 2026.A well-organized promotional support campaign has been prepared, including the use of LinkedIn professional targeting. Over the past seven months, extensive advertising campaigns generated significant interest from dental professionals in the product and its unique positioning.As part of the launch strategy, a large number of free samples will be distributed to dentists and dental hygienists throughout Italy, accompanied by dedicated promotional initiatives designed to support product awareness and adoption.In addition, a substantial marketing budget will be allocated to support the launch of PerioCream through specialized dental magazines, dental online platforms, and participation in at least one major dental exhibition during 2027. The support program will also include professional webinars dedicated to dentists and dental hygienists in order to further increase awareness and education surrounding the product.The Company also announces that the latest international clinical study regarding PerioCream is now available on PubMed, representing an important scientific support for the product and its positioning within the professional dental market. The study further strengthens the scientific credibility and international visibility of PerioCream.Management remains confident that PerioCream represents an important strategic development for the future growth of the bonyf group.Further updates will follow in due course.

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