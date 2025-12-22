Company Update on Market Trading Dynamics and Business Fundamentals

bonyf NV (Ticker: MLBON) today provides a clarification regarding recent share price movements and trading liquidity

Clarification regarding recent share price movements and trading liquidity, emphasizing that these market dynamics do not reflect the Company’s underlying operational performance or financial health.” — Jean Pierre Bogaert, CEO of bonyf group

KNOKKE-HEIST, KNOKKE-HEIST, BELGIUM, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- bonyf NV (Ticker: MLBON), a leading innovator in oral and dental care, today provides a clarification regarding recent share price movements and trading liquidity, emphasizing that these market dynamics do not reflect the Company’s underlying operational performance or financial health.We recognize that recent stock price movements and limited trading liquidity may raise questions for some shareholders. We want to be clear that these market dynamics do not accurately reflect the underlying performance or health of the business.Our company operates in a market where trading volumes are relatively thin, which can result in short-term price volatility driven more by individual transactions than by fundamentals. In such environments, even modest buying or selling activity can have an outsized impact on the share price, independent of the Company’s operational results.From an operating standpoint, the business continues to perform in line with and in several areas ahead of management’s expectations. We remain focused on executing our strategy, strengthening our balance sheet, growing revenues, and improving margins. These fundamentals are the primary drivers of long-term shareholder value, regardless of near-term market fluctuations.In several respects, 2025 has been a transformational year for bonyf. The Company has entered the American market and has also signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Group Pharmaceuticals for the Indian market. In addition, Group Pharmaceuticals has become a significant shareholder, holding 13.5% of the Company’s share capital, further supporting bonyf’s global expansion and operating capabilities. These developments represent an important step forward in the Company’s long-term vision and are expected to enhance sales capabilities in the coming years.Management and the Board are closely aligned with shareholders and remain confident in the intrinsic value of the Company. Our priority continues to be building a sustainable and profitable business while communicating transparently with investors as we execute our long-term objectives.We appreciate the continued support and patience of our shareholders and encourage investors to evaluate the Company based on its operating performance and long-term prospects rather than short-term share price movements or liquidity conditions.

About bonyf

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.