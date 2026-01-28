bonyf – A Year of Certification, Innovation and Commercial Acceleration

update on the year 2025 which has been a decisive period for bonyf, marked by regulatory achievements, sustained innovation and accelerating commercial momentum

bonyf NV (ENX:MLBON)

In an environment shaped by increasingly stringent European regulations and rising international standards, bonyf has reinforced its position as a compliant, innovation-driven medical device group.” — Jean Pierre Bogaert, Chairman CEO of bonyf NV

KNOKKE-HEIST, KNOKKE-HEIST, BELGIUM, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 27 January 2026, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Ticker: MLBON), a leader in dental consumer goods, professional dental consumables and dermatological solutions, today provides an update on the year 2025 which has been a decisive period, marked by regulatory achievements, sustained innovation and accelerating commercial momentum. In an environment shaped by increasingly stringent European regulations and rising international standards, bonyf has reinforced its position as a compliant, innovation-driven medical device group.MDR CERTIFICATIONIn 2025, bonyf successfully maintained and strengthened its MDR certifications, ensuring uninterrupted access to the European medical device market. This achievement confirms the robustness of the Group’s quality systems, clinical validation and post-market surveillance, and reinforces confidence among dental professionals and distribution partners.PRODUCT INNOVATIONDuring 2025, bonyf advanced four key product developments: PerioCream : fully certified for professional periodontal care in Europe.• EfferWhite: next-generation home whitening solution.• GumFix: cosmetic product in certification phase.• NailFix: cosmetic product in certification phase.STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP – INDIACooperation with shareholder Group Pharmaceuticals entered its operational phase, with preparations underway for licensed production of selected bonyf products in India, supporting scalable manufacturing and market expansion while preserving Swiss quality and intellectual property.COMMERCIAL EXPANSIONPerioCream achieved strong market uptake, with two major distribution contracts secured in the United States and Europe, validating bonyf’s focus on high-end professional medical devices.FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND DISCLOSURE POLICYFor the 2025 financial year, bonyf AG the Liechtenstein company exporting worldwide realized a 6.7% increase in turnover, reaching EUR 3,551,000. These figures do not include Belgian holding bonyf NV revenues of EUR 329,000. A substantial order backlog exists, not included in these figures, and expected to be realized in subsequent periods.As a listed company on Euronext Access Paris, bonyf NV will disclose only its own statutory financial statements. Consolidated group figures will not be published at this stage in order to avoid significant costs related to full consolidated reporting requirements.OUTLOOKWith MDR compliance secured, expanding industrial partnerships and a growing portfolio of innovative products, bonyf enters 2026 with confidence and a solid foundation for scalable international growth.

About bonyf

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.