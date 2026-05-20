USU Appoints Mirjam Hermann as Chief Marketing Officer

Mirjam Hermann, CMO at USU

Strategic Focus on Customer Value at USU

MOEGLINGEN, GERMANY, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USU has appointed Mirjam Hermann as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Previously, she served as Vice President Marketing at USU, where she was responsible for the strategic positioning and further development of the brand as well as the expansion of the company’s international market presence. In her new role as CMO, Hermann joins the executive leadership team alongside Dr. Benjamin Strehl (CEO), An Bui (CFO) and Matthias Grabellus (CPTO). In addition, she will oversee the “Business Development” division, including the “Sales Automation” and “Sales Development” teams.With this new role, USU elevates marketing to the highest management level and strengthens collaboration across the entire value chain—from product management and product development to marketing and sales. In doing so, USU emphasizes its guiding principle, “empowered by understanding”: customer needs are integrated even more closely into strategies, innovations and the further development of the company’s solution portfolio, with the goal of delivering measurable added value to customers in their daily business operations.Customer Centricity Deeply Rooted in the Corporate CultureSince its foundation, customer focus and customer centricity have been among the core values shaping USU. In international analyst evaluations, market reports and peer reviews, USU customers regularly confirm that the company’s strong focus on customer needs stands out and is actively lived in practice. Independent studies conducted by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and Sueddeutsche Zeitung recently confirmed that USU sets benchmarks in customer services, customer satisfaction and customer loyalty while building long-term customer relationships. In addition, USU has an exceptionally low customer churn rate.Customer Focus as a Growth DriverMirjam Hermann on her new role as Chief Marketing Officer at USU: “From my perspective, customer focus is a key growth driver that significantly impacts a company’s success. By establishing the CMO role within the executive team, we are bringing our company even closer to our customers. We want to gain an even deeper understanding of our customers’ needs and how our solutions can best support them in achieving their goals. For me, direct customer interaction is therefore at the center. That is why we are hosting the two USU InTouch events in Stuttgart and Dortmund, among other initiatives—to further strengthen the dialogue with our customers and better understand their requirements and expectations at an early stage.”Dr. Benjamin Strehl, CEO of USU, on the appointment of Mirjam Hermann as CMO: “With more than 20 years of international leadership experience in marketing, product management and business development, Mirjam is the perfect fit for this forward-looking position. She brings deep expertise in building digital marketing organizations and has extensive capabilities in demand generation, brand development and transformation processes. Her strategic clarity combined with her agile working method perfectly supports us in realizing our claim to create measurable added value for our customers.”This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en/news About USUAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com/en/

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