USU Launches ITAM Workflow Connector for ServiceNow to Streamline License Compliance and Software Requests

Integration connects ServiceNow with USU Software Asset Management to provide real-time compliance insights, automate workflows, and helps reduce software costs

MOEGLINGEN, GERMANY, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USU has launched the USU ITAM Workflow Connector for ServiceNow, a new integration app that connects ServiceNow systems with USU Software Asset Management. The solution enables organizations to access compliance results directly within ServiceNow, automate software request workflows and improve license transparency across their IT environments. The app is certified by ServiceNow and available in the ServiceNow Store With the new connector, IT teams can trigger license calculations without switching tools and validate software entitlements in real time. This helps organizations accelerate approval processes, detect compliance risks earlier and allocate licenses more accurately.By combining ServiceNow workflows with USU’s license intelligence, companies gain a consistent view of their software usage and entitlement status. The integration also reduces manual effort and supports better decisions on license usage and cost control.The USU ITAM Workflow Connector is designed for organizations that want to strengthen Software Asset Management while continuing to use their existing IT service management environment. It supports audit readiness, improves workflow efficiency and helps identify unused or underutilized licenses to reduce software and SaaS spend.“With this new connector being available we bring USU Software Asset Management into ServiceNow and simplify compliance checks, reporting, and software request workflows,” says Fabian Gutschera, Global Head of Product Management at USU. “With real-time license validation and reliable compliance data, organizations can reduce manual effort, avoid unnecessary tool switching and stay in control of license risk and spend.”This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en/news About USUAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs, and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com/en/

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