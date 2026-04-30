USU Named as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Infrastructure Monitoring Tools

MOEGLINGEN, GERMANY, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The internationally recognized market research firm Gartnerhas published the latest Market Guide for Infrastructure Monitoring Tools 2026. USU is listed as a Representative Vendor in the report. USU was first included in this market overview last year. The complimentary Gartner Market Guide is available at USU website In USU's view, the latest report highlights the growing strategic importance of infrastructure monitoring. The report states that “the need to optimize total cost of ownership and maintain resilience in high-density, high-performance environments elevates monitoring from a basic operational function to a strategic enabler. As a result, the infrastructure monitoring market will need to evolve to deliver advanced capabilities tailored for AI infrastructure as a critical component in addition to supporting traditional IT assets toward the success of AI-driven digital transformation.”Furthermore, Gartner notes that “the number of stakeholders interested in the collected data expanded to include application development, DevOps, infrastructure platform engineering, SRE and AI engineering teams.” In addition, “business leaders are increasingly influencing tool procurement decisions, bringing top-down assessment criteria to decisions that have, historically, used a bottom-up approach. In such organizations, the focus shifts to qualitative measures, rather than technical depth and quantitative KPIs.”Use cases are also evolving: According to Gartner, “The primary focus of infrastructure monitoring tools is the monitoring of uptime, resource utilization, and anomaly detection of the IT systems they monitor. The captured telemetry and its analytics help in diagnosis, troubleshooting, and root cause analysis of detected anomalies, issues, and performance degradations.”Johannes Biesing, Vice President Product Management at USU, explains: “We are very pleased to be recognized again in the Gartner Market Guide. Today, organizations expect monitoring solutions that provide transparency across hybrid IT environments, cloud services and increasingly AI-oriented infrastructures. With USU IT Monitoring, we help customers detect incidents faster, analyze root causes more efficiently and manage resources in a targeted way.”Gartner, Market Guide for Infrastructure Monitoring Tools, Pankaj Prasad, Martin Caren, Neil Young, Aparna Bhaumik, 13 April 2026This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en/news Gartner disclaimerGartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About USUAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs, and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com

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