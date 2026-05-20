The Sacramento County Fair Opens This Week at Cal Expo

The theme of the 2026 Sacramento County Fair is Carnival Lights & Country Nights Arena shows include the Monster X Tour, Humpz & Hornz Rodeo, and more. All of your favorite fair food, games and rides are back at Cal Expo this weekend.

Carnival rides, Monster Trucks, rodeo action, concerts, fair food, and family fun return to Sacramento May 21–25, 2026

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown is on as the Sacramento County Fair prepares to open this Thursday, May 21, at Cal Expo for five days of family fun, live entertainment, carnival rides, agriculture, food, and action-packed events throughout Memorial Day Weekend.This year’s theme, “Carnival Lights & Country Nights,” celebrates the excitement of the midway and the fair’s deep agricultural roots while bringing together a packed lineup of entertainment and attractions for guests of all ages.Fairgoers can experience carnival rides and games, livestock exhibits, concerts, strolling entertainment, interactive exhibits, and all the fair food favorites people wait for all year long, including giant corn dogs, funnel cakes, BBQ, deep-fried treats, and more.Action-packed entertainment will take over the fairgrounds all Memorial Day Weekend long. Arena events include the Monster X Tour Monster Truck Shows, where massive trucks soar through racing, wheelie contests, and freestyle action, alongside the Humpz & Hornz Memorial Rodeo featuring bull riding, bucking broncos, and classic rodeo competition. In the Michelob Ultra Grandstands, guests can experience roaring engines and dirt-flying excitement during the 4x4 Truck Pulls and Dirt Drag Racing events.Guests can also enjoy free daily entertainment throughout the fairgrounds, including the new BMX Freestyle Team stunt show, Birds of Prey educational exhibits, Brad’s World Reptiles, The Wilder Show featuring comedy, juggling, and a seven-foot unicycle, the crowd-favorite DrumHeads percussion performances, hypnotist Tina Marie, the All Alaskan Pig Races, strolling acts including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more.Live music and free concerts will take place daily throughout the fair, giving guests even more entertainment to enjoy with fair admission.The Sacramento County Fair runs Thursday, May 21 through Monday, May 25 at Cal Expo. Fair hours are 10 AM to 10 PM Thursday through Sunday, and 10 AM to 7 PM on Monday.Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as Wednesday, May 20 is the final day to save with discounted pre-sale pricing on fair admission, carnival wristbands, and arena tickets.Special promotions throughout the fair include Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day, honoring veterans, active military members, and senior guests with special admission offers and recognition events throughout the weekend.For schedules, promotions, entertainment details, and tickets, visit www.sacfair.com About the Sacramento County Fair:Over 100,000 guests will enjoy the Sacramento County Fair Memorial Day Weekend, May 21–25, 2026, at Cal Expo. Thousands of local students and community members participate annually in educational school tours, livestock competitions, and competitive exhibit programs. The fair will feature carnival rides and games, family-friendly entertainment, concerts, arena events, fair food favorites, agricultural exhibits, and more. This year’s fair theme is “Carnival Lights & Country Nights.”Share the Fair with #SacCoFair and follow us on:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SacCoFair/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sacfair TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sacfair YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SacramentoCountyFair

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