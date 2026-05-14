Sacramento County Fair 2026 Arena & Michelob Ultra Grandstand Events Announced

The theme of the 2026 Sacramento County Fair is Carnival Lights & Country Nights The Humpz and Hornz Memorial Rodeo is back Saturday, May 23rd The Monster X Tour is coming to the Sacramento County Fair for three nights of action packed shows

Experience high-energy action and family fun all Memorial Day Weekend at the Sacramento County Fair!

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sacramento County Fair is bringing the excitement back to Cal Expo this Memorial Day Weekend with a lineup of action-packed Arena and Michelob Ultra Grandstand events the whole family can enjoy. From monster trucks and rodeo action to truck pulls and dirt drag racing, guests can expect roaring engines, flying dirt, and nonstop entertainment throughout the fair weekend.Secure your seats before opening day and save with pre-sale pricing.Monster X Tour:Thursday, May 21, 2026VIP Pit Party: 6 PM to 7 PM | Gates open for GA at 6:30 PM | Show Start Time: 7:30 PMFriday, May 22, 2026VIP Pit Party: 6 PM to 7 PM | Gates open for GA at 6:30 PM | Show Start Time: 7:30 PMMonday, May 25, 2026VIP Pit Party: 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM | Gates open for GA at 12 PM | Show Start Time: 1 PMGet ready for full-throttle Monster Truck action as the Monster X Tour crashes into the Sacramento County Fair. Watch massive 10,000-pound trucks compete in racing, wheelie contests, and freestyle action that will shake the fairgrounds.VIP Guests can also experience the pre-show Pit Party to meet the drivers, get up close to the trucks, and take photos before the action begins.Located in the Cal Expo Arena. Tickets include fair admission.TICKETS• Adult (13 & up) tickets start at $30.00• Kids (2-12) tickets start at $20.00• VIP tickets start at $45o VIP gets in 30 min earlier than the general public & includes pit party pass and first seat selection.Tickets include fair admission. Tickets are subject to a service charge. Children 2 and under are FREE. Ticket prices are subject to increase. Trucks are subject to change. Event subject to parking fee. The event will run rain or shine.Humpz & Hornz Memorial Rodeo:Saturday, May 23, 2026Doors: 6 PM | Show: 7 PMThe fan-favorite rodeo returns to the Sacramento County Fair with an exciting night of bull riding, bucking broncos, barrel racing, and classic rodeo tradition. Watch fearless riders and skilled competitors take on one of the most thrilling events of the weekend.Located in the Cal Expo Arena. Tickets do not include fair admission.TICKETSRodeo General Admission: $17.00.Show admission does not include fair admission. Tickets are subject to a service charge. Ticket prices are subject to increase. Event subject to parking fee.Dirt Drag Racing:Saturday, May 23, 2026Doors: 5 PM | Show: 6 PMHigh-speed, side-by-side racing comes to the Michelob Ultra Grandstands during Dirt Drag Racing. Powerful trucks, cars, and off-road machines will launch down the dirt strip in a fast-paced battle for speed and control. Each pass delivers heart-pounding excitement for fans of all ages.Located in the Michelob Ultra Grandstands. Tickets do not include fair admission.TICKETS• General Admission – $15• Children 11 and UNDER FREEShow admission does not include fair admission. Tickets are subject to a service charge. Ticket prices are subject to increase. Event subject to parking fee. Event will run rain or shine.4x4 Truck Pulls:Sunday, May 24, 2026Doors: 1 PM | Show: 2 PMFeel the horsepower as powerful 4x4 trucks battle it out in a test of strength, speed, and traction. Expect roaring engines, flying dirt, and intense competition as drivers fight for the longest pull down the track.Located in the Michelob Ultra Grandstands. Tickets do not include fair admission.TICKETS• General Admission – $15• Children 11 and UNDER FREEShow admission does not include fair admission. Tickets are subject to a service charge. Ticket prices are subject to increase. Event subject to parking fee. The event will run rain or shine.Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets by Wednesday, May 20th to save on admission, carnival wristbands, and arena and grandstand seating.For more information and tickets, visit www.sacfair.com About the Sacramento County Fair:Over 100,000 guests will enjoy the Sacramento County Fair Memorial Day Weekend, May 21–25, 2026, at Cal Expo. Thousands of local students and community members participate annually in educational school tours, livestock competitions, and competitive exhibit programs. This year’s fair will feature carnival rides and games, family-friendly entertainment, concerts, arena events, fair food favorites, agricultural exhibits, and more.Share the Fair with #SacCoFair and follow us on:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SacCoFair/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sacfair TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@saccountyfair

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