Sacramento County Fair 2026 Arena & Michelob Ultra Grandstand Events Announced
Experience high-energy action and family fun all Memorial Day Weekend at the Sacramento County Fair!SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sacramento County Fair is bringing the excitement back to Cal Expo this Memorial Day Weekend with a lineup of action-packed Arena and Michelob Ultra Grandstand events the whole family can enjoy. From monster trucks and rodeo action to truck pulls and dirt drag racing, guests can expect roaring engines, flying dirt, and nonstop entertainment throughout the fair weekend.
Secure your seats before opening day and save with pre-sale pricing.
Monster X Tour:
Thursday, May 21, 2026
VIP Pit Party: 6 PM to 7 PM | Gates open for GA at 6:30 PM | Show Start Time: 7:30 PM
Friday, May 22, 2026
VIP Pit Party: 6 PM to 7 PM | Gates open for GA at 6:30 PM | Show Start Time: 7:30 PM
Monday, May 25, 2026
VIP Pit Party: 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM | Gates open for GA at 12 PM | Show Start Time: 1 PM
Get ready for full-throttle Monster Truck action as the Monster X Tour crashes into the Sacramento County Fair. Watch massive 10,000-pound trucks compete in racing, wheelie contests, and freestyle action that will shake the fairgrounds.
VIP Guests can also experience the pre-show Pit Party to meet the drivers, get up close to the trucks, and take photos before the action begins.
Located in the Cal Expo Arena. Tickets include fair admission.
TICKETS
• Adult (13 & up) tickets start at $30.00
• Kids (2-12) tickets start at $20.00
• VIP tickets start at $45
o VIP gets in 30 min earlier than the general public & includes pit party pass and first seat selection.
Tickets include fair admission. Tickets are subject to a service charge. Children 2 and under are FREE. Ticket prices are subject to increase. Trucks are subject to change. Event subject to parking fee. The event will run rain or shine.
Humpz & Hornz Memorial Rodeo:
Saturday, May 23, 2026
Doors: 6 PM | Show: 7 PM
The fan-favorite rodeo returns to the Sacramento County Fair with an exciting night of bull riding, bucking broncos, barrel racing, and classic rodeo tradition. Watch fearless riders and skilled competitors take on one of the most thrilling events of the weekend.
Located in the Cal Expo Arena. Tickets do not include fair admission.
TICKETS
Rodeo General Admission: $17.00.
Show admission does not include fair admission. Tickets are subject to a service charge. Ticket prices are subject to increase. Event subject to parking fee.
Dirt Drag Racing:
Saturday, May 23, 2026
Doors: 5 PM | Show: 6 PM
High-speed, side-by-side racing comes to the Michelob Ultra Grandstands during Dirt Drag Racing. Powerful trucks, cars, and off-road machines will launch down the dirt strip in a fast-paced battle for speed and control. Each pass delivers heart-pounding excitement for fans of all ages.
Located in the Michelob Ultra Grandstands. Tickets do not include fair admission.
TICKETS
• General Admission – $15
• Children 11 and UNDER FREE
Show admission does not include fair admission. Tickets are subject to a service charge. Ticket prices are subject to increase. Event subject to parking fee. Event will run rain or shine.
4x4 Truck Pulls:
Sunday, May 24, 2026
Doors: 1 PM | Show: 2 PM
Feel the horsepower as powerful 4x4 trucks battle it out in a test of strength, speed, and traction. Expect roaring engines, flying dirt, and intense competition as drivers fight for the longest pull down the track.
Located in the Michelob Ultra Grandstands. Tickets do not include fair admission.
TICKETS
• General Admission – $15
• Children 11 and UNDER FREE
Show admission does not include fair admission. Tickets are subject to a service charge. Ticket prices are subject to increase. Event subject to parking fee. The event will run rain or shine.
Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets by Wednesday, May 20th to save on admission, carnival wristbands, and arena and grandstand seating.
For more information and tickets, visit www.sacfair.com.
About the Sacramento County Fair:
Over 100,000 guests will enjoy the Sacramento County Fair Memorial Day Weekend, May 21–25, 2026, at Cal Expo. Thousands of local students and community members participate annually in educational school tours, livestock competitions, and competitive exhibit programs. This year’s fair will feature carnival rides and games, family-friendly entertainment, concerts, arena events, fair food favorites, agricultural exhibits, and more.
Share the Fair with #SacCoFair and follow us on:
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