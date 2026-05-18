Sacramento County Fair Unveils Packed Lineup of Family-Friendly Entertainment for Memorial Day Weekend

The theme of the 2026 Sacramento County Fair is Carnival Lights & Country Nights The Sacramento County Fair offers a carnival, free daily shows, concerts, livestock and action packed arena shows.

From BMX stunts and animal exhibits to Monster Trucks and strolling acts, nonstop family fun returns to Cal Expo May 21–25, 2026

Whether families are coming for the animals, live entertainment, carnival rides, or arena shows, we’re excited to create a fun and memorable experience for our community.” — Matt Cranford, Sacramento County Fair CEO

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sacramento County Fair is bringing five days of family fun, interactive entertainment, and unforgettable fair memories back to Cal Expo this Memorial Day Weekend, May 21–25, 2026.Known for its blend of carnival rides, fair food, agriculture, and live entertainment, this year’s fair lineup includes a packed lineup of free daily attractions and kid-friendly experiences designed to keep families entertained from the moment the gates open until the midway lights come on at night.This year’s entertainment lineup features high-energy stunt shows, hands-on animal exhibits, comedy performances, educational experiences, and strolling acts that families can enjoy throughout the fairgrounds all day long.New this year, the BMX Freestyle Team is bringing high-flying action to the Sacramento County Fair with gravity-defying jumps, flips, and tricks performed by professional BMX riders throughout the day.Returning fair favorites include The Wilder Show, a high energy performance packed with juggling, laughs, and even a towering seven-foot unicycle, along with the DrumHeads, a high-energy percussion group that gets the crowd dancing, clapping, and drumming along throughout the show.Animal lovers will have plenty to explore across the fairgrounds, including the always-popular All Alaskan Racing Pigs. These fan-favorite pig races bring fast-paced fun and laughs as the pint-sized racers sprint around the track multiple times daily.Guests can also visit Brad’s World Reptiles for interactive educational encounters featuring exotic reptiles and birds, or experience Birds of Prey, where rescued birds and educational demonstrations help visitors learn more about these fascinating animals up close.Strolling entertainment returns across the fairgrounds this year with fun surprises for families around every corner. Guests can meet the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as they roam the fairgrounds for photos and appearances throughout the weekend, while Dennis Forel of Baloonacy entertains families as the fair’s balloon artist and “Voice of the Fair.”Additional new free family-friendly daily entertainment this year includes Hillia the Queen of the Rings, whose high-energy hula hoop show combines tricks, comedy, and nonstop fun, alongside magician Frank Thurston, who brings interactive illusions, comedy, and classic magic entertainment to the fairgrounds daily.Additional attractions include carnival rides and games for all ages, livestock exhibits, kid friendly interactive displays and activities, concerts, and fair food favorites ranging from giant corn dogs and funnel cakes to BBQ and deep-fried treats.“This year’s fair entertainment lineup truly offers something for everyone,” said Sacramento County Fair CEO Matt Cranford. “Whether families are coming for the animals, live entertainment, carnival rides, or arena shows, we’re excited to create a fun and memorable experience for our community.”In addition to the free daily entertainment, guests can also experience action-packed shows throughout the weekend. Arena events include Monster X Tour Monster Truck Shows and the Humpz & Hornz Memorial Rodeo featuring bull riding and bucking broncos. The Michelob Ultra Grandstand events will bring the horsepower with 4x4 Truck Pulls and Dirt Drag Racing.The Sacramento County Fair runs May 21–25, 2026, at Cal Expo in Sacramento.Guests are encouraged to purchase pre-sale discounted fair admission, carnival wristbands, and arena tickets by May 20 to save.For more information, schedules, and tickets, visit www.sacfair.com About the Sacramento County Fair:Over 100,000 guests will enjoy the Sacramento County Fair Memorial Day Weekend, May 21–25, 2026, at Cal Expo. Thousands of local students and community members participate annually in educational school tours, livestock competitions, and competitive exhibit programs. The fair will feature carnival rides and games, family-friendly entertainment, concerts, arena events, fair food favorites, agricultural exhibits, and more. This year’s fair theme is “Carnival Lights & Country Nights.”Share the Fair with #SacCoFair and follow us on:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SacCoFair/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sacfair TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sacfair YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SacramentoCountyFair

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