AVer and Lightware Launch Global Collaboration to Enhance AI-Powered Video Experiences

AVer partners with Lightware

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, today announced a worldwide collaboration with Lightware Visual Engineering. This joint effort brings together AVer’s AI-powered camera technology and Lightware’s premier signal management solutions to address the growing demand for high-quality video in modern hybrid environments.

By featuring AVer’s Pro AV and USB video conferencing lines alongside the Lightware Taurus UCX, Taurus TPX, Taurus TPN, and USB20 Extender Family, the two companies are providing a comprehensive visual and connectivity portfolio for global enterprise and education markets.

Focusing on the User Experience

This collaboration is centered on providing users with a streamlined approach to "Bring Your Own Meeting" (BYOM) setups. By utilizing AVer’s AI-driven imaging designed for intelligent tracking and framing, together with Lightware’s signal delivery platforms, organizations can create professional-grade meeting spaces that are easy to navigate and operate.

"At AVer, we are constantly looking for ways to enhance how people connect through our AI audio-video solutions," said David Kuo, President of AVer Information Inc. "Collaborating with Lightware allows us to showcase our professional cameras within a world-class connectivity environment. We are excited to define a new benchmark for the Pro AV community, illustrating how our combined portfolios advance modern collaboration."

"Lightware is excited to join forces with AVer to highlight the power of high-quality imaging combined with world-class signal management," said Gergely Vida CEO at Lightware. "The combination of the Taurus product family and AVer’s camera solutions creates the ideal foundation for a professional meeting space."

See the Solutions in Action

The highlight of this collaboration is the ability for partners and customers to see these solutions working side-by-side in real-world scenarios. AVer and Lightware are inviting the industry to explore these setups at dedicated training and experience hubs.

• Düsseldorf: The Lightware Düsseldorf Training Center is now featuring AVer’s AI tracking cameras as part of its live demonstration environment.

• Dubai & London: Additional showcases are coming soon to the Lightware Dubai and London Experience Centres, providing regional hubs for professionals to see these solutions paired together in person.

A Shared Vision for the Future

As leaders in their respective fields, AVer and Lightware are dedicated to enhancing the professional AV and video conferencing landscape. By aligning AVer’s AI-driven visual technology with Lightware’s world-class signal management, this collaboration offers a forward-thinking approach to modern, flexible workspaces. Together, the two companies are focused on making professional-grade collaboration more accessible and effective for users worldwide.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent video and collaboration solutions for education, business, healthcare, and professional AV environments. Its portfolio spans video conferencing, ProAV, education, and connected health technologies, delivering complete solutions that go beyond cameras and visualisers to include audio, matrix systems, and other integrated peripherals. With over 20 years of research, development, and manufacturing expertise, AVer is recognised for innovation, product reliability, and ease of use. AVer solutions are widely deployed across the region, including in over 1 million classrooms throughout Europe.



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