AVer HUB Series Now Includes 5-Year Warranty, Offering Lasting Support for Hybrid Workspaces

AVer HUB Series Now Includes 5-Year Warranty!

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, announces the extension of its industry-leading 5-year warranty to the HUB Series, including the HUB30 and HUB35-EXT35 4K BYOM Matrix Switchers. This underscores AVer’s commitment to providing organizations with long-term reliability and peace of mind for their essential meeting room infrastructure.

AVer understands that managing multiple meeting room devices can be a complex challenge and is committed to making these connections as seamless and efficient as possible. By providing a 5-year warranty, AVer ensures that the HUB Series, serving as the command center for the entire meeting space, is protected for the long haul. For the average user, this means fewer technical disruptions and the confidence that their meeting setup is built to last.

The HUB Series, backed by this 5-year warranty, can streamline device management in virtually every collaborative environment. Organizations in fields such as corporate business, hybrid education, and live event production can elevate their meeting spaces with these new 4K BYOM Matrix Switchers, which offer the following benefits:

- Smart Multi-Camera Switching (ConnectAI): The HUB Series enables seamless switching between two AVer cameras, using AI-driven algorithms for dynamic, multi-angle video in live streams, hybrid meetings, and video productions.

- Crystal-Clear Visuals: Video is delivered in 4K UHD resolution, ensuring exceptional visual clarity.

- Centralized Presentation Control: Supporting the CP10 G2 Touch Panel, a single user-friendly interface, presenters can effortlessly configure dual 4K displays for flexible viewing.

- BYOM-Ready Connectivity: These switchers offer versatile connection options — including HDMI, USB-C, and DisplayPort — while powering personal devices reliably during long sessions.

- Flexible Scalability: Whether using the plug-and-play HUB30 for standard meetings or the HUB35-EXT35's included 4K USB extender for larger spaces like auditoriums, users maintain flawless signal integrity across any distance.

Originally introduced in 2023 for AVer’s Pro AV cameras and MT Series Matrix Tracking Boxes, this industry-leading 5-year warranty now brings that same long-term confidence to the expanding AVer Pro AV lineup. For further information about the warranty, please reach out to AVer Europe or your local authorized dealer or distributor.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent video and collaboration solutions for education, business, healthcare, and professional AV environments. Its portfolio spans video conferencing, ProAV, education, and connected health technologies, delivering complete solutions that go beyond cameras and visualisers to include audio, matrix systems, and other integrated peripherals. With over 20 years of research, development, and manufacturing expertise, AVer is recognised for innovation, product reliability, and ease of use. AVer solutions are widely deployed across the region, including in over 1 million classrooms throughout Europe.

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