AVer’s FONE700 Ceiling Speakerphone Certified for Microsoft Teams

AVer FONE700 Microsoft Teams Certified

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, announced that the FONE700 Ceiling Speakerphone has been certified for Microsoft Teams. The certification recognizes the FONE700 as a qualified USB audio peripheral for Teams Rooms on Windows, helping to ensure a seamless user experience for professional meeting environments through a simplified installation.

The FONE700 Ceiling Speakerphone delivers robust full-duplex audio performance through its combination of advanced noise suppression, double-talk detection and de-reverberation technology. With a design that minimizes background noise, supports simultaneous speech and reduces echo, the FONE700 provides clear and balanced sound across diverse meeting spaces.

Featuring three directional and eighteen omnidirectional microphones, the FONE700 captures voices accurately from all corners of a room. The FONE700 connects through a single USB cable for simplified installation and a clutter-free setup, supporting up to four speakerphones with a maximum range of 130 feet to accommodate varying room sizes. Its versatile connectivity integrates easily into existing conferencing systems, serving as an audio hub for AVer’s broader portfolio of video and audio solutions.

“Certified for Microsoft Teams reinforces our commitment to interoperability and reliability across conferencing ecosystems,” said Mike Garcen, Senior Director of Product and Marketing. “The FONE700 combines technical precision with streamlined integration to support productive and efficient collaboration.”

“We’re committed to delivering high-quality audio to meeting spaces that feel natural and inclusive for everyone, whether they’re joining in the room or remotely,” said Albert Kooiman, General Manager, Teams Partner Engineering and Customer Enablement at Microsoft. “The Certification for Microsoft Teams helps ensure solutions meet the high standards our customers expect.”

AVer’s FONE700, now Certified for Microsoft Teams, has received a new firmware update that delivers noticeably crisper voice reproduction, significantly reduced reverberation, and cleaner, more natural audio — even in acoustically challenging spaces. The result is studio-grade intelligibility and seamless full-duplex performance that meet the strict requirements of Teams deployments, firmly positioning the FONE700 as an IT-approved ceiling solution for modern enterprise meeting rooms.

AVer ensures that its solutions deliver consistent performance and compatibility across enterprise and education applications. The FONE700 is backed by AVer’s three-year warranty with First Year Advanced Replacement, which offers a 72-hour replacement service during the first year of ownership.

To learn more about AVer Europe, please visit www.avereurope.com.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent video and collaboration solutions for education, business, healthcare, and professional AV environments. Its portfolio spans video conferencing, ProAV, education, and connected health technologies, delivering complete solutions that go beyond cameras and visualisers to include audio, matrix systems, and other integrated peripherals. With over 20 years of research, development, and manufacturing expertise, AVer is recognised for innovation, product reliability, and ease of use. AVer solutions are widely deployed across the region, including in over 1 million classrooms throughout Europe.



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