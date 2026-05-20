D’Art Revamps Waterbase’ Retail Network Through Strategic Store Design

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D’Art collaborated with Waterbase to transform its physical retail space with interactive layouts, smart technology, and customer focused retail experiences.

Our main goal during this retail transformation project was to turn Waterbase’s retail space into an experience driven environment that simplifies learning, engagement, and decision making.” — Rachhna Dadhich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D’Art Private Limited

DELHI, INDIA, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Waterbase Limited, one of the leading manufacturers and exporters of prawn feed, shrimp, crab and fish processing machinery in India, decided to partner with an integrated retail execution agency, D’Art Private Limited, to facilitate a successful retail transformation for the brand. The respective project was completely focused on improving communication, product, and customer understanding, and operational efficiency within the shrimp farming ecosystem.D’Art developed the retail transformation project around understanding and addressing the growing need to support aqua farmers and fishermen who are shifting away from traditional fish farming practices and instead opting for shrimp farming.The opportunities for growth in the shrimp farming sector have significantly increased over the years. However, this transition has also brought several challenges related to awareness, education, monitoring, and accessibility of information. The retail branding agency assigned a dedicated team that first discovered and understood these gaps. After that, they closely coordinated with Waterbase in order to create and establish a more informative as well as experience focused retail environment that simplified communication for both business buyers as well as end consumers.Addressing the Real Challenges Behind Shrimp FarmingThe Waterbase project was founded on one critical pillar: finding out and understanding the practical difficulties that are actually faced by fishermen and farmers who are involved in shrimp production. The project team discovered some of the major concerns during the research phase, including varied climatic conditions, changing tides, low literacy levels around modern shrimp farming methods, and the lack of access to scientific knowledge.In addition to this, the shrimp manufacturer and exporter brand also faced various communication challenges at the retail level. Their B2B (business to business) sales team often struggled and failed to explain technical product benefits to the customers. And the main reason behind this was the absence of visual tools and simplified communication systems inside physical retail touchpoints.Apart from this, the team discovered various issues from the consumer's side as well. They could not understand the products in an appropriate manner, as the retail environment had interactive and educational touchpoints that could have facilitated seamless connection between the brand and its customers, and explained the offerings in a simplified manner.The lack of simplified communication tools created operational challenges during retail expansion efforts. Due to this, Waterbase faced a tough challenge in developing and establishing meaningful customer experiences and simultaneously maintaining operational efficacy across its physical retail network.Building a Retail Environment Around Education and ExperienceIn order to effectively solve all these issues and challenges, D’Art Private Limited prepared a fresh retail design strategy for Waterbase that specifically focused on combining physical and digital experiences inside the retail store environment.The finalized store layout design contained multiple experiential sections. Each one of them was created with an aim to improve communication and facilitate seamless customer navigation within the available space.The team also introduced a dedicated product display section that was designed using color coded packaging systems and actual product samples. This helped the store visitors get a better understanding of product categories in a clearer and more concise manner, and at the same time, it also improved product visibility and interaction.The introduction of the Experience Wall was one of the key features of this retail transformation project. It acted as a visual guide that effectively explained different stages of shrimp development along with the role of Waterbase products at every stage. Hence, instead of relying on salespeople for technical information and explanation, the entire shrimp farming procedure was simplified through graphics and visual storytelling.In addition to all these, the retail branding agency also executed a hospitality focused lounge area within the store, which occupied a significant portion of the layout. They developed the assigned store in a way that encouraged conversations between customers and the representatives of Waterbase in a more comfortable and interactive setting. Apart from helping Waterbase develop stronger personal and professional connections with its target and existing customers, the implementation of this respective approach also supported customer education in a more natural manner.Integrating Technology Into the Retail ExperienceApart from physical design interventions, D’Art also included technology led solutions in the respective project in order to improve operational intelligence and customer analytics. To achieve this, the agency decided to integrate digital tools like Ultima AI and heatmap tracking systems. These integrations within the store environment facilitated a better understanding of customer behavior and how they move within the store.These technology enabled systems allowed footfall tracking, visitor movement, demographics, engagement zones, and customer interaction levels across different areas of the stores. The insights collected from real time tracking supported and will continue to support future decision making for store improvements and customer engagement strategies.The integration of heatmap analysis, in particular, allowed the manufacturing and exporting brands to identify high engagement as well as low engagement zones within the retail space through visual mapping methods.This integration of digital monitoring within the physical store design helped Waterbase achieve a more connected retail environment that did not just support present operations but also facilitated future retail expansion plans.While having a conversation after the completion of this retail transformation project, one of the senior representatives from Waterbase shared his thoughts. He stated, “D’Art significantly helped us establish a retail environment that feels more informative, accessible, and customer friendly. Due to this, we experienced a significant improvement in the way our customers used to engage with the products and how they understood the larger shrimp farming ecosystem.”A Shift Towards Experience Led Retail BrandingThe Waterbase retail transformation project clearly highlights the changing dynamics of industrial and agricultural sectors. Retail outlets are no longer considered as spaces that just facilitate sale and purchase of goods. Retail brands have now started focusing more on creating better customer experiences, building trust, and helping people understand products more easily through retail branding and interactive spaces.For Waterbase, this project became a way to present technical information in a much simpler and more engaging manner. By bringing together store design, customer education, hospitality, and smart digital solutions, D'Art created a retail experience that matched both business needs and customer expectations.The project also shows how strong retail execution can support brands during retail store expansion by making stores more informative, flexible, and customer friendly. As markets continue to change, projects like this highlight the growing role of design innovation in creating better and more future ready retail experiences.

WATERBASE’S ‘SHRIMP WORLD’ IS MARKING THE JOURNEY FROM ‘SEA-TO-POND’

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