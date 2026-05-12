D’Art Collaborates with Hitachi To Drive Nationwide Retail Expansion

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D’Art delivers scalable retail formats and immersive spaces to support Hitachi’s expansion across India with consistency and precision.

While working on Hitachi’s expansion project, we aimed to move beyond displays and build spaces where customers interact naturally with products, making every visit intuitive and engaging.” — Rachhna Dadhich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D’Art Private Limited

DELHI, INDIA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this rapidly evolving era of retail, modern brands are always looking for new ways to connect with their target customers and build meaningful connections with them while expanding their physical presence across diverse markets. Hitachi could also notice this need, and hence, decided to collaborate with D’Art Private Limited, an integrated retail solutions providing agency, to deliver thoughtful design ideas and consistent execution across its retail network and facilitate seamless expansion.This phase of Hitachi’s retail journey does not just highlight growth in numbers. Instead, it indicates a shift in how retail spaces are imagined, built, and experienced.Building a Scalable Retail Model with “Hitachi Home”As part of Hitachi’s ongoing retail store expansion strategy, the retail agency introduced a compact retail format known as “Hitachi Home.” It was specifically designed to suit Tier II and Tier III towns as this respective concept brought together the complete product range within a smaller footprint, that too, while maintaining a strong brand presence.While shaping this retail format, D’Art ensured that each and every store, irrespective of size and location, delivers a consistent and clear experience. From developing the concept and strategy to designing and facilitating on ground execution, the agency mainly focused on establishing a store that was easy to set up, easy to navigate, and easy to replicate across multiple locations.D’Art executed more than 100 exclusively fresh Hitachi Home stores within the geographical boundaries of India while facilitating the fabrication of over 750 retail fixtures. This scale does not just reflect speed, but also precision in delivery. Each and every store followed a unique yet consistent design language. This helped Hitachi strengthen its brand identity and simultaneously supported faster retail store expansion.The agency ensured that the executed store design and branding were kept simple and highly effective. Every single element, whether small or big, was designed and executed in a way that naturally guided customers through the space and also ensured that the available products remained the central focus.Consistency in Design, Strength in ExecutionMaintaining consistency across different retail formats was indeed one of the defining aspects of this collaboration between Hitachi and D’Art. Irrespective of whether you talk about an exclusive outlet or step inside a multi brand space, visitors could evidently notice that the same amount of attention has been given to detail, quality, and timelines.The retail fitout company managed the entire retail architecture process, including design development to final deployment. This end to end involvement allowed maximum control over execution and also helped in ensuring that each and every store met the expected standards.By following this structured approach, D’Art scaled operations while maintaining reliability and was able to build trust over time.Rethinking Experience at the Hitachi Experience Center One of the key highlights of this retail expansion project was the establishment of Hitachi’s 4th Global Development center in Kadi, Gujarat. This was a completely new challenge for D’Art. The agency had to create an engaging space that went beyond traditional displays and immersively engaged the visitors.Instead of going for a standard layout, the team at D’Art decided to introduce a “live product experience in a live environment.” They divided the space into three key sections—Room Air Conditioners, Packaged Air Conditioners, and Variable Refrigerant Flow systems. Every individual section was designed in a way that allowed customers to get an understanding of the products in a very natural and interactive manner.D’Art achieved this by simply moving beyond the usual display method and instead decided to introduce a “Product Zone” approach. This method focused on creating dedicated zones where products could be experienced rather than just viewed. The main reason behind introducing this approach was to improve both customer movement and product visibility within the space.The use of 3D visuals and a connectivity based display system further added to the overall experience. Products were designed in a way that they explained themselves through visual storytelling. As a result, there was no need for heavy explanations.While having a discussion on this respective project, a representative from Hitachi shared his views. He commented, ‘The experience center design executed by D’Art clearly reflects a fresh way of presenting our technology in front of customers. It helps them understand Hitachi’s immersive product range in a simple, effective, and direct manner, and this was exactly our main goal.’A Collaborative Vision For SuccessHitachi’s collaboration with D’Art resulted in the achievement of a flawless execution of the finalised experience center design as well as the retail expansion project. The retail agency focused on developing a retail space that did not just directly challenge the conventional design but actually aimed at increasing customer engagement and interactivity.A Continued JourneyAs the field of retail continues to evolve, the need for flexible and scalable retail solutions will increasingly become more and more important. The collaboration between the consumer electronics brand and the retail fitout company clearly highlights a shared understanding of this need.Apart from establishing a strong foundation, the main focus now remains on further strengthening this approach and supporting Hitachi’s retail store expansion that will be happening in the future, with the same level of consistency and innovation.Delivering over 1500 touchpoints, including an immersive experience center, stands as an example of how simple and strategic ideas, when blended with robust store execution, can create a lasting impact across diverse markets.

Hitachi | Retail Identity Design | Retail Experience Centre Designed & Executed by D'Art

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