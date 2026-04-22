D’Art Executes Scalable Retail Expansion For ZEISS Across 700+ Touchpoints

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D’Art partnered with ZEISS to facilitate Project Clarity and improve consistency, visibility, and usability across the optics brand’s physical retail spaces.

Our main objective was to bring more clarity to ZEISS’ physical retail environments by improving layout, communication, and overall usability for both customers and store teams.” — Rachhna Dadhich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D’Art Private Limited

DELHI, INDIA, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZEISS, one of the most prominent names in the optics industry, decided to take a step forward towards strengthening its physical retail presence within the geographical boundaries of India. The brand decided to partner with one of the best retail branding and marketing agencies in India, D’Art Private Limited, to facilitate this retail store expansion project. This partnership between the two firms is what led to the birth of Project Clarity. The respective initiative focused on bringing consistency, flexibility, and enhanced customer experience across ZEISS’ 700+ retail touchpoints within the country.The optics brand, when closely analyzing the entire situation, identified a major gap between its vision and the way ZEISS was represented in physical retail environments. Even after offering customers highly technologically advanced products, the in-store experience was not up to the mark as it heavily lacked uniformity and clarity. The need to solve this problem became even more important because it is very evident that the Indian eyewear market is evolving rapidly and will continue to do so. Considering this scenario, it became crucial for ZEISS to facilitate a robust retail expansion that adequately aligned with the changing customers' needs and expectations.Addressing the Gaps in Retail ExperienceWhen the D’Art team began with this project, they initially conducted comprehensive store audits, which revealed that ZEISS’ counters across MBOs (multi brand outlets) followed a very limited and rigid design approach. The setups often lacked various important elements, including mirrors to facilitate product trials, clear product communication, and a desirable visual balance. Due to a lack of all these elements and other issues like cluttered displays, low brand visibility, and overwhelming/not so clear information, it became very difficult for the customers to seamlessly engage with the brand, further impacting their perception and overall experience.The assigned team at D’Art closely observed all these challenges and further shifted their focus towards creating and establishing a more adaptable and customer friendly store design system for ZEISS that could effectively work across different retail formats.One of the brand and experience strategists at D’Art Private Limited shared his views on ZEISS’ retail transformation project . He said, ‘This particular project mainly revolved around simplifying complexity in every way possible. Our entire team closely collaborated with each other and worked together to achieve a unified objective: Creating and establishing a system that worked for different locations and still felt relevant and consistent in every space. To achieve this, we focused on establishing clarity in both design and customer experience.’Designing for Flexibility and EngagementIn the first phase of this respective retail expansion project, D’Art deployed freshly designed display systems that could seamlessly adapt to different store layouts and categories of products. They introduced dedicated units for holding frames and lenses, modular displays, and attractive accessories. Each and every element was developed and executed in a thoughtful way that invited attention, engaged customers, encouraged them to interact with the products, and minimized visual clutter that further supported informed purchase decisions.Digital integration was indeed one of the key aspects of this retail transformation project that played an important role in determining the overall success of Project Clarity. The assigned team deployed digital screens that seamlessly communicated product stories and features in a very simple and engaging manner. The overall approach followed by the retail branding agency helped ZEISS ensure that the optics brand remained visible and consistent in highly competitive retail environments and was able to appeal to the eyeballs of its target customers. This approach significantly assisted ZEISS in strengthening its in-store communication and further establishing a better retail experience for its customers.Enhancing Visibility Through Seasonal InterventionsThe second phase of Project Clarity was all about expanding into festive and high traffic retail periods/occasions. Even in this phase, the retail expansion agency conducted detailed store audits across major cities where the optics brand had a physical presence. The data and insights gathered from those audits helped in identifying opportunities for improving the overall visibility and customer interaction across ZEISS’ retail network.The introduction of freshly designed and deployed elements, including illuminated mirrors, rotating brand pillars, and large format visual elements that directly catch the eyeball, further helped in creating a robust visual impact and positively shaped customers’ perception. The agency also enhanced the storefronts and window interventions to assist the optics brand in regaining prominence in the competitive market. The introduction of a large scale rotunda structure that was directly inspired by the human eye was indeed one of the most notable highlights of this respective project. It became the focal point in select stores and acted in ZEISS’ favor by building a positive perception and promoting recall.All these interventions did not just improve the overall aesthetic appeal of the stores. Instead, they also significantly supported retail deployment at scale. In addition, it ensured optimum consistency across all locations and also allowed room for local adaptation.Extending Brand Presence Through UtilityThe final phase followed a more practical approach and revolved around effective in-store branding . The retail agency focused at integrating the aspect of branding into elements that are used by the shop owners and staff on a regular basis. They selected items like table mats, entry signage, storage organizers, pens, etc., and further redesigned them in a way that carried subtle yet consistent branding.This initiative helped the brand ensure that its identity is not just visible across standard campaigns but goes beyond that by becoming a part of daily retail operations. The deployment of this unique branding approach added longevity to the retail transformation. In addition, it also supported the overall store expansion effort by simply integrating ZEISS into routine retail environments.A Vision Realized Across 700+ LocationsThe outcome of Project Clarity by D’Art for ZEISS clearly reflects how establishing a careful balance between scale and customization can help brands develop a unified identity and maintain flexibility for different store formats, regardless of the diversity of retail spaces located within the geographical boundaries of India.A representative from ZEISS shared his views on the respective partnership. He stated, “Project Clarity has significantly helped us strengthen our retail presence during a crucial phase of retail store expansion. It has brought consistency to our brand while improving how customers interact with our products in-store.”With this retail initiative, the optics brand has successfully adopted a structured and design led approach to store expansion and has further ensured that its physical presence is always in sync with its robust technological innovation.

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