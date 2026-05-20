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Shelters Available for Communities Impacted by the Sandy Fire

Published:

Shelters are available for communities impacted by the Sandy Fire. For details, please contact local officials.

For animal shelters, please contact your local authorities. 

As of May 19, 2026, the following shelters are open: 

Shelter Type County Location Address Status
Emergency Shelter Ventura Rancho Santa Susanna Community Park 500 E Los Angeles Avenue
Simi Valley, CA 93063		 OPEN
Emergency Shelter Los Angeles Shepherd Church 19700 Rinaldi Street
Porter Ranch, CA 91326		 OPEN

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Shelters Available for Communities Impacted by the Sandy Fire

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


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