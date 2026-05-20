Shelters are available for communities impacted by the Sandy Fire. For details, please contact local officials.
For animal shelters, please contact your local authorities.
As of May 19, 2026, the following shelters are open:
Shelter Type
County
Location
Address
Status
Emergency Shelter
Ventura
Rancho Santa Susanna Community Park
500 E Los Angeles Avenue
Simi Valley, CA 93063
OPEN
Emergency Shelter
Los Angeles
Shepherd Church
19700 Rinaldi Street
Porter Ranch, CA 91326
OPEN
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Shelters Available for Communities Impacted by the Sandy Fire
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