Governor Newsom secures Presidential Emergency Declaration approval for Orange County hazmat response

What you need to know: Governor Newsom has secured federal assistance to support ongoing response operations in Orange County, where more than 785 state and local emergency personnel continue working around the clock to protect impacted communities following the Garden Grove hazmat incident.

ORANGE COUNTY – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that President Donald Trump approved California’s request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration to support ongoing emergency response operations tied to the chemical incident in Garden Grove.

The approval comes as California continues leading a coordinated whole-of-government response to protect residents, support evacuations, monitor environmental conditions, and assist Orange County communities impacted by the incident.

Overnight, the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) confirmed that the risk of a massive explosion from the damaged methyl methacrylate (MMA) tank has been mitigated — an important milestone in stabilizing the incident. Emergency officials warn that significant public health and environmental risks remain, and evacuation orders continue to be in place.

“California didn’t wait for this situation to escalate — we moved early, aggressively, and in close partnership with local responders to protect lives and support impacted communities. We are grateful for the federal government approving our request and helping strengthen the resources already on the ground to help this community recover safely.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

Over the course of the response, California has mobilized more than 785 state and local first responders and emergency personnel, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, hazardous materials experts, public health officials, transportation crews, environmental scientists, and emergency coordinators working 24/7 alongside local agencies.

On Friday, Governor Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency for Orange County and activated the State Operations Center, directing state agencies to coordinate rapidly with local officials to support response and recovery operations.

The federal Emergency Declaration allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide direct federal assistance with personnel, equipment, and other specialized resources to support life-saving response.

Unlike a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration, which is typically approved only after significant damage has already occurred, an emergency declaration is focused on immediate response and protective actions. The key distinction lies in timing, scope, and assistance: emergency declarations are issued during or in advance of an incident to prioritize immediate life-safety measures, where major disaster declarations occur after damage assessments to unlock broader, long-term recovery programs and individual assistance.

Public guidance

Residents are urged to continue following local emergency guidance and evacuation orders while response operations continue.

Evacuation orders are in place for your safety. If told to evacuate, don’t wait.

Individuals outside evacuation zones do not need to take additional precautionary measures at this time.

Stay away from the incident area and do not attempt to observe response operations in person.

Check on neighbors, older adults, and others who may need assistance accessing transportation, sheltering, or medical support.

Californians should rely on trusted information from local emergency officials and public health agencies — not rumors or social media speculation.

Resources and information

Visit the City of Garden Grove website to view an evacuation map.

Resources and other useful information for those affected by the Garden Grove Hazmat Incident can be found on our Cal OES Community Resource page.

Residents are urged to listen to local officials for the latest evacuation information. If asked to evacuate, don’t wait. Find your city’s emergency updates here: linktr.ee/cagovernor