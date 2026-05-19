MPD Makes Arrest in a Sandwich Shop Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect in an assault with a dangerous weapon (knife) Southeast

On Friday, March 27, 2026, at approximately 7:24 p.m., the suspect entered a sandwich shop in the 2200 block of Town Center Drive, Southeast. The suspect picked up a knife and brandished it at the victim during a dispute. A bystander intervened and safely removed the knife from the suspect, and the suspect fled on foot. The victim was not injured.

Through investigative leads, MPD detectives identified the suspect. On Sunday, May 17, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 27-year-old Tajma Damni Dockery, of Southeast, D.C. She was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife)

CCN: 26040244