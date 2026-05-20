Need Help Paying Your Electric Bill? Contact Your Utility Now

Phoenix, Ariz. — As Arizona approaches the hottest parts of the year, the Arizona Corporation Commission is reminding customers that electricity bills will likely rise as the temperatures climb into the triple digits. For households and businesses, that means air conditioners will be running non-stop and electricity bills will become noticeably higher than usual.



Higher summer energy usage driven by extreme heat typically results in significant month-to-month increases in electricity bills beginning in June and lasting for several months. During this time, households could experience affordability challenges. The ACC is encouraging vulnerable customers who may experience hardships paying their summer utility bills to contact their electric utility now to discuss eligibility for assistance and payment options. Utilities can assist customers explore and identify assistance programs that may help manage summer energy costs before a monthly bill becomes unmanageable.

“As we head into summer, I encourage ratepayers to explore ways to manage their energy use and to contact their electric utility if they need financial assistance,” said Chairman Nick Myers. “The Commission’s responsibility is to ensure rates are just and reasonable, while ratepayers have the ability to control their monthly bills through their energy usage.”



"It’s important that our regulated utility customers prepare now for the heat of Arizona’s summer months by reaching out to their utility to learn about energy saving tips and programs that can help during financial hardships,” said Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson. “Remember - the ACC has approved a disconnection moratorium from June 1 - October 15 to ensure customers are not disconnected for non-payment and can work out a payment plan.”



Contact Your Utility Now

Contacting your electric utility is often the fastest way to get connected with available resources, including budget billing plans, customer assistance programs, and payment arrangements. Utility representatives can also help direct customers to additional state and local resources.



Take Action

With several months of summer ahead of us, the ACC encourages consumers not to wait if they are concerned about affording rising energy bills. Weather is the biggest driver of summer energy costs, and reaching out early can give households access to support and solutions to help avoid financial hardships.

Here are some practical tips to reduce energy consumption during Arizona’s sweltering summer months:

Keep window curtains and blinds closed

Use fans for personal cooling

Limit use of high-energy appliances during on-peak hours

Regularly change HVAC filters

If possible, invest in smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances.

Utility Provider Relief Programs

You may qualify for discounts and/or assistance on your energy bill provided directly by the electric utility.

Call Your Utility Now: