May 7, 2026 Open Meeting Highlights

Phoenix, Ariz. — The Arizona Corporation Commission voted on 20 matters, including securities, telecommunications, water and railroad items. Highlights from the meeting include:

Securities:

Railroad:

Union Pacific Railroad Company

City of Tucson/Union Pacific Railroad Company

Utilities

Southwest Bend Solar, LLC

Granite Oaks Water Users Association

Mideon, LLC, et.al (S-21352A-25-0086) The Commission unanimously approved an Order to Cease and Desist, Order for Restitution in the amount of $450,000, and an Order for Administrative Penalties in the amount of $20,000 against Jeremy Higgs and Mideon, LLC. Mideon raised over $500,000 from at least five elderly retired investors claiming they would receive a 30% return within two years. Investors understood that their profits would come from the payment-processing services provided by Mideon to marijuana dispensaries. Mideon failed to deliver on its promises, and the majority of the investors’ principal remains unpaid, forcing some to come out of retirement and re-enter the workforce.



Union Pacific Railroad Company (RR-03639A-26-0039) - The Commission unanimously approved Union Pacific Railroad Company’s (UPRR) application to upgrade the active warning systems at 30 different crossings across Maricopa County. UPRR will replace existing active gate devices and lights, related crossing circuitry, and signal cabins and equipment. The equipment will be installed, maintained, and 100% paid for by UPRR. The upgrades are anticipated to be completed by later this Spring.



City of Tucson/Union Pacific Railroad Company (RR-03639A-25-0250) – The Commission unanimously approved the City of Tucson’s request to modify the at-grade railroad crossing located at East 36th Street, west of South Euclid Avenue in Tucson. The modifications are part of the larger EPSW Greenway Project, also known as Prop 407. Among the modifications is construction of a new shared-use-pathway that will cross the East 36th Street crossing. The entire project is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2027.



Southwest Bend Solar, LLC (L-21382A-26-0017-00259) – The Commission unanimously approved a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility for the Southwest Bend Solar Project, a 350 MW solar generating facility and 350 MW battery energy storage system near the Town of Gila Bend. The project includes the construction of a new eight-mile long circuit for the interconnection to the Gila River Substation.

Granite Oaks Water Users Association (W-02539A-25-0224) - The Commission unanimously approved Granite Oaks’ application for a rate increase. The utility provides water services to approximately 470 customers in several subdivision northeast of Prescott, Arizona. To address high consumption levels and encourage conservation, Granite Oaks will adopt a four-tier rate structure. The Association’s president told the Commission that a few of its customers are using in excess of 100,000 gallons of water a month, and will pay the costs of high water consumption. However, the utility’s water supply is dropping annually, negatively affecting other customers. The Commissioners, Staff, and Granite Oaks discussed the potential for the Company to file a request to modify the Commission’s Decision under A.R.S. Title 40-252, to add an amendment that includes a new rate mechanism to specifically address very high water users.