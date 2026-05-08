Three Arizona Corporation Commissioners Named “Nuclear State Champions”

Phoenix, Ariz. — Arizona Corporation Commission Chairman Nick Myers, Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson, and Commissioner René Lopez have all been selected as one of the very first Nuclear State Champions by Nuclear Matters, a national advocacy group that works to educate the public and policymakers on the potential benefits of nuclear energy as a reliable, affordable, safe and carbon-free energy source. The inaugural program recognizes the work of state leaders, policymakers, regulators and energy officials across the country who are making significant contributions to support nuclear energy.



In partnership with the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), Nuclear Matters is recognizing more than 150 state leaders who have made significant contributions to support and advance nuclear energy in their communities. Champions are nominated and selected using impact-based criteria — from influencing nuclear policy outcomes to engaging with constituents and the nuclear community.



“My efforts to promote nuclear energy expansion in Arizona goes back to before I was sworn into office in 2023,” said Chair Myers. “I am honored to be noticed as a Nuclear State Champion for our wonderful state.”

“It is an honor to be recognized by the Nuclear Energy Institute and Nuclear Matters,” said Commissioner Márquez Peterson. “I have co-chaired a national nuclear Taskforce for NARUC (National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners) and NASEO (National Association of State Energy Offices) for several years and have been a champion for exploring new nuclear opportunities to serve Arizonans.”



“I am thankful to NEI and am humbled to be recognized along with Chairman Nick Myers and Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson for our efforts in advocating for additional nuclear power generation in Arizona,” said Commissioner Lopez. “I believe our Commission’s diligent investigation into risk mitigation for advanced nuclear projects here in Arizona will yield benefits for all residents such as a more diversified power generation portfolio, an enhanced and more stable grid, and economic development opportunities to support Arizona’s expanding organic growth.”



The Commission is hosting a series of workshops to explore the advancement of nuclear generation in Arizona, the next is scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2026. All documents regarding the Commission’s inquiry into nuclear issues can be found at https://edocket.azcc.gov/search/docket-search/item-detail/29462. The Docket No. assigned to this inquiry is E-00000A-25-0026.